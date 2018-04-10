DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of Two New Stores in April

DICK'S Sporting Goods – April 2018 Grand Openings City/State Store Location Grand Opening Celebration Dates Waco, TX Richland Mall 6100 West Waco Drive Waco, TX 76710 April 27 through April 29 Little Rock, AR McCain Plaza 4188 East McCain Blvd. North Little Rock, AR 72117 April 27 through April 29

With these new stores opening, DICK'S will now have 727 DICK'S Sporting Goods stores nationwide in 47 states. The new DICK'S locations will bring approximately 135 collective jobs to two communities through the hiring of full-time, part-time and temporary associates for these stores.

"We are true believers that sports are a great way to not only bring people together, but also give athletes the confidence and sense of belonging that will benefit them in their everyday lives," said Scott Hudler, Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, DICK'S Sporting Goods. "We are excited to meet the athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in the Waco and Little Rock communities and look forward to helping them pursue their goals."

Customers can expect to find top-of-the-line in-store services and exclusive offerings in apparel, footwear and equipment from the Company's own private brands, such as Tommy Armour, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, Field & Stream and Ethos, as well as key national vendors like Nike, Under Armour and adidas.

For each grand opening weekend, customers will receive the chance to win great prizes and meet several special guests, such as former college and professional quarterback Robert Griffin III** in Waco, Texas and former college and professional running back Darren McFadden** in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Visit DICKS.com/Waco and DICKS.com/NorthLittleRock for full details on the Grand Opening celebrations, including giveaways, promotions, special guests and brand activations.

**WRISTBAND REQUIRED! Wristbands are distributed on a first-come, first served basis beginning at store open on the day of event only. Limited Quantity. Limit one wristband per person. Must be present to receive wristband. Must have a wristband and must be in the Special Appearance line prior to the start of the appearance to receive an autograph. Times and appearances are subject to change without notice. See store for details.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of February 3, 2018, the Company operated more than 715 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated associates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as DICK'S Team Sports HQ, an all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear and access to donations and sponsorships. DICK'S offers its products through a content-rich eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Press Room or Investor Relations pages at dicks.com.

