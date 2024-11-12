DICK'S SPORTING GOODS ANNOUNCES HOLIDAY DEALS, GIFT GUIDE AND BLACK FRIDAY HOURS

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) released its 2024 holiday gift guide featuring top brands Nike, FP Movement, adidas, On, Hoka, Stanley, The North Face and Owala, as well as CALIA, DSG, Maxfli, Alpine Design and VRST, which are brands available exclusively at DICK'S. The holiday gift guide, available on DICKS.com and the DICK'S App, includes the best gift ideas for friends and family, gifts under $50, popular stocking stuffers and top deals.

DICK'S Sporting Goods offers an incredible assortment of products, ensuring everyone receives the perfect gift this holiday season, including:

Shoes from top brands like On, Hoka, adidas, Birkenstock, Nike and Jordan .

. The latest performance wear, gear and equipment for women, men and children from brands available exclusively at DICK'S –CALIA, VRST, DSG, Maxfli and Alpine Design.

Coats, jackets, vests and more from top brands like Patagonia, Carhartt and The North Face and boots from Ugg, Timberland and SOREL.

Gifts for every golfer from brands like Maxfli, Callaway, TaylorMade, Titleist and Walter Hagen .

. Must have gifts for the family like the Prince Challenger Table Tennis Table, Solo Stove Fire Pit and a Goliath Basketball Hoop.

More ways to save on clothing and shoes from the biggest brands at Going, Going, Gone! https://www.dickssportinggoods.com/s/dicks-warehouse-salestores across the country. New markdowns are added weekly, and customers can accrue DICK'S Sporting Goods loyalty points and use their ScoreCard for rewards and maximum savings.

For Black Friday, DICK'S announced these special offers for clothing, shoes and more:

Valid Sunday – Saturday (Nov. 24 – Nov. 30)*

Up to 30% off select Nike clothing

Up to 40% off select Nike Blazer shoes

shoes $49.98 select Women's CALIA Soft Scuba

select Women's CALIA Soft Scuba Save up to $300 on select golf clubs

on select golf clubs $300 off Prince Challenger Table Tennis Table

off Prince Challenger Table Tennis Table $1100 Off Horizon Fitness 7.0AT Studio Series Treadmill

Off Horizon Fitness 7.0AT Studio Series Treadmill Up to 60% off select basketball hoops

$39.98 Men's Carhartt K288 Hoodie

No matter when and how you plan to shop, DICK'S Sporting Goods offers convenient ways to meet all of your holiday shopping needs. Shop in-store, online on DICKS.com, at curbside or through the DICK'S mobile app with these exciting delivery options:

Free Shipping: DICK'S Sporting Goods ScoreCard members and those with orders of $49 or more are eligible to receive free shipping.

DICK'S Sporting Goods ScoreCard members and those with orders of or more are eligible to receive free shipping. One-Hour Pick-up: DICK'S offers customers the option to purchase thousands of products online and pick-up their order at a nearby DICK'S store, with most orders being ready within one-hour.

DICK'S offers customers the option to purchase thousands of products online and pick-up their order at a nearby DICK'S store, with most orders being ready within one-hour. Ship to Home : If an item is not available in-store, DICK'S teammates can place an order for a customer and have it shipped directly to their home.

: If an item is not available in-store, DICK'S teammates can place an order for a customer and have it shipped directly to their home. Same-Day Delivery with Instacart and DoorDash : In many markets, customers can take advantage of same-day delivery by using Instacart and DoorDash.

Learn more about DICK'S Sporting Goods shipping options here.

DICK'S Best Price Guarantee offers customers the products they want at an unbeatable price. If a customer provides proof that the same product is available at another retailer for a lower price, DICK'S will match that price at the register. ScoreCard members can also earn one point for every $1 of qualified purchases in-store and online at DICK'S Sporting Goods. Sign up for ScoreCard and learn more here.

All DICK'S locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to allow teammates to spend time with their families. Stores will open on Black Friday at 6:00 a.m. and close at 10:00 p.m. Most DICK'S Sporting Goods, House of Sport, Public Lands, Going, Going, Gone! and Golf Galaxy store locations will offer extended shopping hours throughout the holiday season, with DICKS.com and the DICK'S App available for customer's 24/7 shopping needs.

DICK'S House of Sport locations will also host special holiday events and activities throughout the season. Customers are encouraged to check with their local House of Sport store's event page for more details.

