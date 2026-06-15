DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Partnership with Lids to Launch Lids Shops Inside 100 DICK'S Locations

The collaboration is currently available at 46 DICK'S locations and will be in more than 100 DICK'S stores by late summer 2026. Each Lids shop will feel immersive with the Lids-brand and include fixtures and merchandising that showcase Lids' extensive assortment of licensed and lifestyle headwear.

"Our athletes are increasingly looking for new ways to rep their favorite teams, their style and the latest trends," said David Progar, SVP, Licensed at DICK'S. "By partnering with Lids, a leader in licensed headwear, we'll be able to offer them more choices to meet their needs for sport, lifestyle and fandom."

"Lids has long been the leader in licensed headwear, and this partnership allows us to bring that expertise directly into DICK'S stores across the country," said Lids Chairman Lawrence Berger. "Together, we're creating a dedicated destination within DICK'S where fans can find the most comprehensive assortment of team headwear and a new in-store experience."

In addition to product assortment, the two companies will collaborate on in-store product training for DICK'S teammates and visual merchandising. For more information, visit www.lids.com.

DICK'S locations where Lids shops are currently available include:

Cerritos, California

Daly City, California

Torrance, California

Broomfield, Colorado

Lakewood, Colorado

Christiana, Delaware

Miami, Florida

Tampa, Florida

Kennesaw, Georgia

Niles, Illinois

Castleton, Indiana

Greenwood, Indiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana

Hunt Valley, Maryland

Boston, Massachusetts

Danvers, Massachusetts

Grandville, Michigan

Woodbury, Minnesota

Richfield, Minnesota

Nashua, New Hampshire

Salem, New Hampshire

Rockaway, New Jersey

Woodbridge, New Jersey

Latham, New York

Bay Shore, New York

Huntington, New York

Johnson City, New York

Orchard Park, New York

West Nyack, New York

Yonkers, New York

South Park, North Carolina

Columbus, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio

Lyndhurst, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Cranberry Twp, Pennsylvania

Montgomeryville, Pennsylvania

Ross Park, Pennsylvania

Austin, Texas

Baybrook, Texas

Cedar Park, Texas

Prosper, Texas

San Antonio, Texas

About Lids

Lids Sports Group is the largest licensed sports retailer in North America, selling fan and fashion-oriented headwear and apparel across North America, Europe and Australia through more than 2,000 retail locations. Indianapolis-based Lids Sports Group carries officially licensed and branded gear across major leagues and teams, including NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and NCAA, empowering customers to represent their unique and individual style, team, passion and fun. Lids Sports Group operates stores under the Lids, Locker Room by Lids, Fanzz, Yankees Clubhouse Shops, Dodgers Clubhouse and numerous other nameplates, including official NBA and NHL team stores. Lids also has locations within select Macy's department stores nationwide. To find a retail location near you, visit Lids.com or join the #LidsLoyal on Instagram (@lids), Facebook (@lids), X (@lids), or LinkedIn.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK'S is a leading omni-channel retailer and an iconic brand in sport and culture. Its banners include DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Going Going Gone! in addition to the experiential retail concepts DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center. As owner and operator of the Foot Locker Business, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS and atmos, DICK'S serves the global sneaker community across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, plus a licensed store presence in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. DICK'S also owns and operates GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

Media Contacts

DICK'S Sporting Goods – [email protected]

Category: Company

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods