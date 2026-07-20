DICK'S EXPANDS ITS INVESTMENT IN WOMEN'S SPORTS WITH COOKIE JAR & A DREAM STUDIOS' "LIFE IN THE W" DOCUMENTARY SERIES ON ESPN

Life In the W takes audiences behind the scenes with three of the WNBA's most influential athletes as they navigate defining moments in their careers and personal lives amid a landmark chapter for the league and its players. Filmed during the second half of the 2025 WNBA season and offseason, the six-part documentary series explores the sacrifices, resilience and leadership required to compete at the highest level, offering an authentic look at the people behind the players.

Throughout the series, viewers experience the season from three unique vantage points: a superstar pushing the game to new heights, a leader helping shape the league's future and a veteran champion pursuing another title while continuing to build on an enduring legacy.

"Following the journeys of A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and DeWanna Bonner in 'Life In the W' encapsulates the kind of storytelling that we dream about bringing to life," said Mark Rooks, VP of Creative, Sponsorship & Entertainment at DICK'S. "As a long-standing partner of the league, having the opportunity to offer this behind-the-scenes access to the WNBA, its stars, and what makes the spirit of the league so captivating is a true creative honor."

Kicking-off its partnership as the Official Sporting Goods Retailer for the league in 2021, Life In the W's release marks the one-year anniversary of DICK'S and the WNBA's multiyear partnership expansion, which named DICK'S as the Official Sporting Goods Retailer and Official Marketing Partner through the 2028 season. Underlying its commitment to growing the game and uplifting the next generation of women in sports, DICK'S 2025 expansion deal also noted a new partnership with the Jr. WNBA, the WNBA's initiative dedicated to inspiring girls to play basketball in a positive and healthy way, and to learn and grow beyond the game.

The connection between Life In the W and DICK'S extends beyond the series itself. Wilson, Collier and Bonner have each collaborated with the brand across multiple campaigns and initiatives, reflecting DICK'S ongoing commitment to investing in women's sports and the athletes helping shape its future. DICK'S also serves as a key retail partner for Wilson's signature basketball shoes, including the Nike A'One and Nike A'Two, which rank among the company's top-selling women's basketball shoes.

"I couldn't dream up a more perfect time to share Life In the W with the world," said Rebecca Covington, Sr. Director, Creative Production at DICK'S. "To be entrusted with telling an athlete's holistic story, on and off the court, is something we do not take lightly, and having the opportunity to further champion three amazing athletes who are paving the way for generations of players to come is a privilege."

Life In the W was produced in collaboration with UNINTERRUPTED, from executive producers LeBron James, Jamal Henderson, Ben Turner and Matt Rissmiller, alongside co-executive producer Eliza Johnston. ESPN will serve as the official streaming partner.

"UNINTERRUPTED is committed to showcasing unparalleled, intimate access to the lives of athletes, and we are excited to have like-minded partners in Cookie Jar & a Dream, the WNBA, and ESPN for this groundbreaking series," said Ben Turner, co-founder and partner at Fulwell Entertainment.

Life In the W will premiere its first two episodes on Friday, July 24 at 10 P.M. EST, on ESPN2 ahead of AT&T WNBA All Star Weekend. As the Official Sporting Goods Retailer of the WNBA, DICK'S will have a large presence, as it has for the past 4 years, at WNBA Live presented by AWS. Fans can engage with some of the league's biggest stars, explore elevated product experiences from leading athletic brands and take part in interactive activities throughout the event. Attendees will also have the opportunity to test the latest Nike and Jordan footwear through on-court activations inspired by iconic moments from the game, with the chance to receive personalized digital keepsakes and other special giveaways.

The remaining four episodes will air on the platform on July 25 and July 26, in two-new episode blocks, respectively. All episodes will be available on the ESPN App for ESPN Select plan subscribers.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

DICK'S Sporting Goods creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK'S is a leading omni-channel retailer and an iconic brand in sport and culture. Its banners include DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Going Going Gone! in addition to the experiential retail concepts DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center. As owner and operator of the Foot Locker Business, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS and atmos, DICK'S serves the global sneaker community across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, plus a licensed store presence in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. DICK'S also owns and operates GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com , sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

About Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios

Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios is DICK'S Sporting Goods' Emmy-winning, in-house content and production studio. Dedicated to telling powerful, human-centered stories through the lens of sport, Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios was founded on the belief that sports have the power to change lives and build community. The studio's work spotlights the grit, triumphs, and heartbreak behind every athlete's journey, with a mission to create emotionally resonant content that inspires long after the final whistle blows. At its core, the studio believes sports are more than just competition; they are universal stories of hope, resilience, and connection.

Media Contact

DICK'S Sporting Goods – [email protected]

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