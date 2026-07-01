DICK'S Sporting Goods is Enhancing Its ScoreCard Loyalty Program and Launching ScoreCard+, Providing Athletes with New Ways to Earn Rewards

ScoreCard+ is a new paid membership tier that will unlock next level benefits for only $99 per year

PITTSBURGH, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) announced multiple enhancements to its ScoreCard Loyalty Program, including the introduction of ScoreCard+, a new paid membership tier that offers athletes a chance to earn over $350 in benefits* as they work toward their personal best, gear up for the youth sports season, or find new ways to celebrate their sports fandom.

ScoreCard+ – A New Paid Tier to Fuel Athletes' Dreams

ScoreCard Infographic

Starting on July 1, athletes everywhere can join ScoreCard+ for an annual fee of only $99. Membership includes:

Unlimited free standard shipping on all purchases**

A guaranteed $100 in Rewards each year, awarded in $25 increments each quarter

One free service or experience each year (up to $100 in value)

An always-on 20% discount on in-store services and experiences

Access to exclusive discounts

An opportunity to earn 3x Points on one purchase each year

A limited time offer of $100 towards the purchase of DICK'S owned brands – CALIA, DSG, VRST, Alpine Design, and Walter Hagen – for athletes who sign up in July.^

ScoreCard Loyalty Enhancements – New Ways to Earn and Receive Rewards

It's free to enroll in DICK'S ScoreCard loyalty program and all existing members will automatically begin to receive the program's new benefits starting on July 1, which include:

Redeem Rewards faster with the option for a $5 Reward after earning 150 Points (previously the minimum was $10 for 300 Points)

Earning Points and redeeming Rewards on services and experiences, [including glove steaming, restringing, bike repairs and experiences such as all-sport cage, climbing wall, events and clinics, and golf simulators].

In addition, ScoreCard members can continue to unlock free shipping on orders of $49 or more and earn 1 Point for every dollar spent at our stores and online. Members can continue to earn ScoreCard Gold status after spending $500 or more annually, which unlocks a $10 annual award, a one-time opportunity to earn 3x Points on a single purchase and a dedicated customer service contact line.

To earn additional Points, ScoreCard and ScoreCard+ members can download the DICK'S mobile app and activate MOVE by connecting their fitness tracker. Through MOVE, ScoreCard members can turn everyday activity into Rewards and earn up to three Points per day when they achieve one of the following goals: three miles of walking or running, 10,000 steps or 30 minutes of activity.

"Our relationship with our athletes goes beyond transactions," said Emily Silver, Chief Marketing, eCommerce and Athlete Experience Officer at DICK'S. "We're there when their child gets their first glove, soccer ball or football cleat. We're there helping them build memories through experiences at our House of Sport and DICK'S stores. We're there when they need something quick and when they want to learn something new. Our enhanced ScoreCard and new ScoreCard+ programs recognize the deep relationships we have with our athletes and rewards them not just for purchases, but for all the ways in which they interact with us today. We look forward to continuing to build and enhance the program with additional meaningful benefits over time."

With approximately 30 million athletes representing more than 75% of sales, DICK'S ScoreCard Loyalty Program is already a powerful driver of brand engagement, purchase frequency, and long-term customer value. The refreshed program builds on that strong foundation by enhancing the overall member experience and creating additional opportunities for athletes to engage with the brand in more personalized and meaningful ways.

In addition to the ScoreCard loyalty program, athletes can earn even more in Rewards with DICK'S new and improved credit program, which re-launched in May. With the DICK'S Credit Card: The Card for Sport, athletes automatically earn ScoreCard Gold status after their first purchase at DICK'S. New to the program, card holders will now earn 10% back in Rewards+ on qualifying purchases at DICK'S – one of the most competitive Reward rates in U.S. retail.

Athletes interested in signing up for ScoreCard, ScoreCard+ or The DICK'S Credit Card can visit any DICK'S Sporting Goods, DICK'S House of Sport, Golf Galaxy, Golf Galaxy Performance Center, Public Lands or Going, Going, Gone! Location or apply online at dicks.com/scorecard and dicks.com/credit.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

DICK'S Sporting Goods creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK'S is a leading omni-channel retailer and an iconic brand in sport and culture. Its banners include DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Going Going Gone! in addition to the experiential retail concepts DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center. As owner and operator of the Foot Locker Business, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS and atmos, DICK'S serves the global sneaker community across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, plus a licensed store presence in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. DICK'S also owns and operates GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

Media Contacts

DICK'S Sporting Goods – [email protected]

*$350+ in annual benefits available from $25 quarterly bonus rewards, up to a $100 free service, $100 in exclusive brand coupons, plus free shipping savings ($8 per order), 20% discount on services and experiences (up to $30 per service), and 3X points purchases where every $100 spent earns 300 ScoreCard Points generating a $10 Reward. Actual benefits vary based on shopping behavior. Exclusions and terms apply. Offer expires 7/31/2026.

**Excludes oversized and overweight items.

^Provided as five $20 coupons each towards the purchase of one full priced CALIA, DSG, VRST, Alpine Design, and Walter Hagen apparel item. Redeemable online only. Cash or store credit will not be given for unused portion. Cannot be combined with other coupons or offers. Offer expires 7/31/26.

+10% back provided in Points. 300 Points = $10 Reward. Rewards are given in $5 increments after a $10 Reward is earned.

Category: Company

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods