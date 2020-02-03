DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces the Grand Opening of Three New Stores in February

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS), the largest U.S.-based, full-line omni-channel sporting goods retailer, will be expanding its nationwide footprint with the opening of two DICK'S Sporting Goods stores, one including a Golf Galaxy, in February.

Grand Opening weekend celebrations will be held for stores in the following cities:

DICK'S Sporting Goods City/State Store Location Grand Opening

Celebration Dates Tyler, TX Broadway Square 4701 South Broadway Avenue Tyler, TX 75703 February 28 – March 1

DICK'S Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy City/State Store Location Grand Opening

Celebration Dates Birmingham, AL The Village at Lee Branch 310 Doug Baker Boulevard Birmingham, AL 35242 February 28 – March 1

Following the new store openings, DICK'S will have 727 DICK'S Sporting Goods stores and 95 Golf Galaxy stores nationwide in 47 states. The new locations will bring approximately 132 collective jobs to these communities through the hiring of full-time, part-time and temporary associates for the stores.

Customers can expect to find top-of-the-line in-store services and exclusive offerings in apparel, footwear and equipment from the Company's own private brands, such as DSG, Tommy Armour, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, Field & Stream and Fitness Gear, as well as popular national vendors like Callaway, TaylorMade, YETI, The North Face, adidas and Nike.

For each Grand Opening weekend, customers will receive the chance to win great prizes and participate in fun activities. Customers will have the chance to meet special guests, such as former defensive tackle Randy White** in Tyler, TX and former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs** in Birmingham, AL.

Visit dicks.com/Tyler and dicks.com/Birmingham for full details on the Grand Opening celebrations, including giveaways, promotions, special guests and brand activations.

**WRISTBAND REQUIRED! Wristbands are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at store open on the day of event only. Limited quantity. Limit one wristband per person. Must be present to receive wristband. Must have a wristband and must be in the Special Appearance line prior to the start of the appearance to receive an autograph. Times and appearances are subject to change without notice. Visit DICKS.COM/Tyler and DICKS.COM/Birmingham for details.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of February 1, 2020, the Company operated 726 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping. DICK'S offers its products through a content-rich eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

About Golf Galaxy

Golf Galaxy, LLC is a specialty golf retailer offering a broad assortment of golf equipment, apparel and footwear from leading brands like Callaway, TaylorMade, Titleist, Ping, Nike, Under Armour and more, and a complete range of golf services from PGA and LPGA professionals, certified fitting experts and club technicians. As of February 1, 2020, Golf Galaxy operated 94 stores. For more information, visit GolfGalaxy.com.

