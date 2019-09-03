DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces the Grand Opening of Two New Stores in September

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS), the largest U.S.-based, full-line omni-channel sporting goods retailer, will be expanding its nationwide footprint with the opening of two additional stores in September.

Grand Opening weekend celebrations will be held for stores in the following cities:

DICK'S Sporting Goods City/State Store Location Grand Opening

Celebration Dates Kennewick, WA Columbia Center 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd. Kennewick, WA 99336 September 20-22 Plymouth

Meeting, PA Plymouth Meeting Mall 500 W. Germantown Pike Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 September 21-22

Following the new store openings, DICK'S will have 728 DICK'S Sporting Goods stores nationwide in 47 states. The new DICK'S locations will bring approximately 140 collective jobs to two communities through the hiring of full-time, part-time and temporary associates for the store.

Customers can expect to find top-of-the-line in-store services and exclusive offerings in apparel, footwear and equipment from the Company's own private brands, such as DSG, Tommy Armour, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, Field & Stream and Ethos, as well as popular national vendors like adidas and Nike.

For each Grand Opening weekend, customers will receive the chance to win great prizes and participate in fun activities. Customers will have the chance to meet special guests, such as former Seattle cornerback Marcus Trufant** in Kennewick, WA and former tight end Brent Celek** in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

Visit dicks.com/Kennewick and dicks.com/Plymouth-Meeting for full details on the Grand Opening celebrations, including giveaways, promotions, special guests and brand activations.

**WRISTBAND REQUIRED! Wristbands are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at store open on the day of event only. Limited quantity. Limit one wristband per person. Must be present to receive wristband. Must have a wristband and must be in the Special Appearance line prior to the start of the appearance to receive an autograph. Times and appearances are subject to change without notice. Visit DICK'S.COM/Plymouth-Meeting and DICKS.COM/Kennewick for details.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of August 3, 2019, the Company operated 727 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping. DICK'S offers its products through a content-rich eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com .

CONTACTS : DICK'S Sporting Goods, 724-273-5552, press@dcsg.com

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods

