DICK'S Sporting Goods Becomes Founding Partner of Black Coaches United

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) today announced it has become a founding corporate partner of Black Coaches United (BCU) -- an organization dedicated to using its collective reach to advocate for change, foster a more diverse, equitable and inclusive environment for future leaders, and create programs designed to support basketball coaches at all levels of the game.

Through this partnership, DICK'S will support BCU by:

Providing training, mentorship and advocacy programs for coaches nationwide;

Supporting and helping to produce a variety of BCU events; and

Helping to create programs that enable coaches to better educate and empower the young people they work with daily, with an emphasis on kids of color.

"BCU provides a voice, opportunities and education for minority coaches -- helping to drive not only their advancement, but a better future for the athletes they coach," said Mark Rooks, Vice President of Community Marketing and Sports Matter at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "We're committed to using our resources to help BCU support athletes, coaches and administrators at all levels of the game."

BCU's founders (https://thebcu.org/#Founders) are among the most successful leaders in sports. Founded in Sept of 2020, BCU members have access to mentorship programs; webinars with leaders across a diverse range of industries; and annual programs to facilitate stronger connections with community leaders, citizens and law enforcement. Most recently, BCU conducted a coaches clinic prior to the men's and women's NCAA basketball championship weekend. This clinic can be viewed on the BCU website by all members and features Coach Tubby Smith from High Point University, Kia Damon-Olson from Lafayette College, Cuonzo Martin from the University of Missouri and Frank Haith from the University of Tulsa.

"On behalf of our board of directors, founders and all the members of the Black Coaches United I would like to thank DICK'S Sporting Goods for partnering with us and assisting us with our mission," said Paul Hewitt, Executive Director of the BCU. "The BCU is determined to elevate, educate and empower women's and men's basketball coaches of color from the grassroots, college and professional level. This partnership will also help us to be strong advocates for the young women and men who play the game."

For more information on BCU membership, visit https://thebcu.org/join-bcu.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of January 30, 2021, the Company operated 728 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a combination of its dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides athletes with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

About Black Coaches United

The Black Coaches United was formed by a group of men and women that work in the college and professional basketball in the September of 2020. The BCU strives to foster a more diverse, equitable and inclusive environments in basketball and in our community through training, mentoring, and advocacy on behalf of Black athletes, coaches and administrators.

