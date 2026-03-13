DICK'S Sporting Goods' Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios Celebrates Anticipation for Another FIFA World Cup on U.S. Soil with First-Ever SXSW Film Premiere

Cookie Jar & A Dream and Imagine Documentaries in partnership with Stand Together bring the 1994 U.S. Men's National Team underdog story and rise of American soccer to the film festival stage

PITTSBURGH, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DICK'S Sporting Goods' (NYSE: DKS) in-house content and production studio, Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios, announced its upcoming documentary with Imagine Documentaries and Stand Together, Summer of '94, as its first project to premiere at SXSW Film & TV Festival.

As the FIFA World Cup returns to U.S. soil this summer, Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios is revisiting the nation's first experience as host to tell one of the most remarkable underdog stories in sports history: how an overlooked American soccer team, long dismissed on the global stage, finally proved itself on its home turf.

"We created Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios to spotlight pivotal sports moments like this one," said Mark Rooks, VP of Creative, Sponsorship & Entertainment at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "The determination and grit shown by the '94 Men's National Team still resonates across the sports community today. Our hope is to inspire the next generation of athletes - in soccer and beyond - to work hard and chase their dreams, even when the odds feel stacked against them."

Directed by Dave LaMattina and Chad Walker and co-produced by Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios, Imagine Documentaries, Stand Together, Delirio Flims and Copper Pot Pictures, Summer of '94 follows the history-making U.S. Men's National Soccer Team on its tireless journey training for the 1994 FIFA World Cup, overcoming the lack of a formal league, a shortage of notable talent and limited financial resources to defeat fan-favorite Colombia.

"Summer of 94 captures the moment soccer went mainstream in America, and after the World Cup ended in 1994, the torch was passed to parents and kids to keep that momentum going," said Marc Gilbar, President of Brands & Partnerships at Imagine Entertainment. "That's why we were so excited to partner with Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios, founded in part to help celebrate the next generation of athletes, and 'Yes Coach!', an organization that empowers America's youth sports coaches to mentor young people on and off the field."

Through fresh interviews woven with the team's own behind-the-scenes 1990s camcorder footage, the film pulls audiences into the raw and unfiltered work of a team uncovering their chemistry, growing pains and perseverance. Players and coach Bora Milutinović, reflect on the chaos, highlights and determination that transformed a scrappy roster into a team that reshaped U.S. soccer.

At SXSW Film & TV Festival, adidas will support the premiere of the film with a series of brand activations that enhance audience engagement and bring the story to life. The film's premiere comes shortly after the brand launched its U.S. Denim Jersey, blending '90s-inspired aesthetics with modern streetwear influence, available to shop in store at select DICK'S locations and online at dicks.com.

"Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios is deeply honored to share Summer of '94 with the world for the first time at SXSW," said Rebecca Covington, Sr. Director, Creative Production at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "There's something timeless about that team and as we head toward another FIFA World Cup on U.S. soil, revisiting the magic of '94 feels not only nostalgic, but necessary. We are happy to celebrate where the team has been and where they're headed next. "

Summer of '94 makes its SXSW Documentary Spotlight debut with a series of premiere events, featuring screenings with live intros and Q&As on March 14th (Rollins Theatre at The Long Center at 9:15 p.m. CT), March 15th (Alamo Lamar 5 at 2:30 p.m. CT) and March 18th (AFS Cinema at 9:00 p.m. CT).

