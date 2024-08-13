DICK'S Sporting Goods expands supply chain network with new distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas

The next generation facility will support DICK'S business in Texas and provide distribution capabilities to more than 100 DICK'S Sporting Goods stores across several states. DICK'S selected Fort Worth for its business-friendly environment, qualified and reliable workforce and proximity to DICK'S existing - and expanding - physical footprint across Texas. The Fort Worth location joins the existing DICK'S distribution network that includes facilities in Atlanta, Georgia; Conklin, New York; Goodyear, Arizona; Plainfield, Indiana; and Smithton, Pennsylvania.

"We're thrilled to announce our plans to build and open a distribution center in Fort Worth," said Sean Whitehouse, DICK'S senior vice president of supply chain. "This facility will support the rapid growth of our business, including in the state of Texas, and enable more efficient and effective flow of product to athletes whether they shop in-store or online. We're also excited to play an active role in the Fort Worth community."

The DICK'S distribution center will be located on an 89.5-acre site within the Risinger/35 Logistics Park, a development by Hillwood, at Risinger Road and Old Burleson Road. Hillwood, the developer of AllianceTexas, and Hillwood Construction Services, will develop and construct this new build-to-suit project.

"Hillwood is honored to partner with DICK'S Sporting Goods to deliver their next-generation distribution facility at our Risinger/35 Logistics Park development in south Fort Worth," said Reid Goetz, senior vice president of Hillwood. "DICK'S Sporting Goods is a best-in-class company with a premier brand, we are proud they have selected Fort Worth and our highly experienced, vertically-integrated Hillwood industrial development team for this substantial new facility investment and supply chain network expansion."

With this facility, DICK'S will pursue sustainability initiatives such as high-efficiency lighting and HVAC, recycled and environmentally friendly construction materials, energy management systems and recycling programs for corrugate and plastics.

Construction on the facility is scheduled to begin early this fall with a groundbreaking, and the building phase is expected to produce more than 800 temporary construction jobs to the area. The facility is expected to open in early 2026.

Kris Bjorson, Jamie Galati and Blake Rogers of JLL represented DICK'S Sporting Goods and Reid Goetz, Samuel Rhea, and Jack Barkley represented Hillwood in the transaction. Stream's National Program Management team under the leadership of Joe Iatauro and Patrick Daugherty are providing owner's representative services – overseeing Hillwood in the development of the new distribution center. GSR is the project's lead architect and Westwood is the civil engineering design firm for the project.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability reports and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

