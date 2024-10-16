PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) and University of Tennessee athletics today announced a multi-year extension of their partnership that started in Fall 2021.

Through this deal, DICK'S will remain a Proud Partner of the Tennessee Volunteers, and will continue to engage with the local community and support the passionate Vols fanbase by:

DICK'S Sporting Goods Extends Partnership with University of Tennessee Athletics in Multi-Year Deal

Continuing as the Presenting Partner of Youth Sports Day at Tennessee for youth players, coaches and families, and the annual Tennessee Football's Spring Coaches Clinic for middle and high school coaches.

for youth players, coaches and families, and the annual Tennessee Football's Spring Coaches Clinic for middle and high school coaches. Having a presence at Volunteer Village during select football games, along with hosting on-site activations at select men's and women's basketball, baseball and softball games.

Hosting special events, camps and clinics with University of Tennessee coaches and athletes at DICK'S House of Sport store in Knoxville .

coaches and athletes at DICK'S House of Sport store in . Giving one lucky youth fan a chance to say one of the most famous words in baseball and softball, "Play Ball," at the top of each home game and receive a gift card from DICK'S House of Sport.

DICK'S also will continue serving as the Presenting Sponsor of the university's football and baseball uniform reveals, which takes place weekly on Instagram and drives fan excitement. Following each football reveal, the uniforms will be on display at DICK'S House of Sport Knoxville, an approximately 100,000+ square feet store that provides athletes with an incredible assortment of products along with in-store experiences including a climbing wall, multiple golf bays with Trackman simulators, and a multi-sport cage.

"The enthusiasm and dedication of the Volunteers' fanbase is always energizing and we're thrilled to be a part of this community in Knoxville," said Mark Rooks, DICK'S Vice President of Creative & Entertainment. "With the University of Tennessee athletics, we look forward to continuing to be a destination for Vols fans and supporting fans of all ages at games and out in the community."

"We're excited to announce the extension of our partnership with DICK'S Sporting Goods and DICK'S House of Sport," said Steve Early, Vol Network Vice President and General Manager. "Over the past three years this partnership has given all of us the opportunity to work together in fun and exciting ways and engage fans across Big Orange Country. We look forward to building on this momentum for years to come."

The contract extension with DICK'S Sporting Goods and University of Tennessee Athletics was secured on behalf of the university by The Vol Network, Tennessee Athletics' multimedia rightsholder, and the locally based Learfield team, the leading media and technology company powering college athletics.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

About the University of Tennessee

Founded Sept. 10, 1794, in Knoxville, Tenn., as Blount College, the University of Tennessee began playing sports in 1891. Over the last century-plus, Tennessee has developed into one of the nation's premier athletic departments. Home to the Volunteers and Lady Volunteers, all clad in the University's distinguished and recognizable Big Orange, UT has produced 24 team national championships, nearly 200 individual national championships and well over 200 conference titles. Tennessee student-athletes excel not only in the competition venue but also in the classroom and the community. Volunteers For Life (VFLs) have achieved great success in both professional sports and the business world.

About Learfield

Learfield is the leading media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 12,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

Media Contact

DICK'S Sporting Goods – [email protected]

Category: Company

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods