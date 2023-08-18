DICK'S Sporting Goods Holds Grand Openings for Nine New 'DICK'S House of Sport' Stores

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) has continued to expand the House of Sport brand as nine new locations celebrated their grand openings in July and August. These locations join the first three House of Sport stores in Victor, New York; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Minnetonka, Minnesota.

The new stores opened in the following communities:

Each grand opening kicked off with an exciting, activity-filled weekend to help celebrate the launch of House of Sport in the local communities, including in-store and parking lot activities and games, mystery gift card giveaways and sweepstakes, and celebrity athlete appearances to commemorate the grand openings.

DICK'S House of Sport is an approximately 100,000+ square foot store that provides customers with an incredible assortment of products along with in-store experiences including a climbing wall, multiple golf bays with TrackManTM simulators, and multi-sport cages that can be used for baseball, softball, lacrosse and soccer and give customers an opportunity to try product while measuring and tracking their performance. House of Sport stores also focus on deep integration with the local community through partnerships and events. Some locations have a field attached to the store that can be used for open play, clinics, league space or as an ice rink in the winter.

"These grand openings have been a superb way to introduce the House of Sport store to our customers in these markets," said Toni Roeller, senior vice president, In-store Environment, Visual Merchandising and House of Sport. "It's exciting that the feedback from customers has been so positive and the communities see the stores as a destination. We're equally excited about bringing House of Sport to more communities in 2024 and beyond." 

DICK'S anticipates opening between 75 to 100 House of Sport stores by 2027. For more information about House of Sport, please visit dicks.com/houseofsport.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Moosejaw, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

