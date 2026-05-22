DICK'S Sporting Goods Introduces Coach by DICK'S, an Agentic AI Conversational Experience to Support Athletes at Every Stage

New digital Coach brings DICK'S sport expertise into a tailored athlete experience

PITTSBURGH, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) today announced the launch of Coach by DICK'S™, a new agentic AI-powered conversational Coach™ designed to support athletes throughout their journey, whether they are just getting started in a sport, improving their game, looking for the latest performance gear or getting ready for this weekend's tailgate.

Coach by DICK'S

Coach by DICK'S extends the trusted expertise found in DICK'S stores into a seamless digital experience within the DICK'S mobile app, delivering tailored guidance rooted in sport, product knowledge and individual athlete needs.

"At DICK'S, we believe sports change lives, and that belief guides how we show up for our athletes," said Emily Silver, Chief Marketing, eCommerce and Athlete Experience Officer at DICK'S. "Coach by DICK'S allows us to scale what makes us special – our people, our point of view, and our deep connection to sport – and deliver trusted guidance through our app in a way that feels personal and relevant."

Powered by agentic AI and built using Adobe Brand Concierge and DICK'S content and knowledge, Coach by DICK'S delivers immersive conversational experiences that go beyond transactional shopping, guiding athletes using timely, relevant data and adapting to their stated preferences, goals and behaviors.

Through natural conversation, Coach by DICK'S helps athletes:

Receive tailored product recommendations informed by their sport, level, interests and specific needs

Access training Pro Tips and product education grounded in DICK'S sport knowledge

Navigate decisions – from product to services – with confidence through guidance that is expected to evolve alongside their journey and be informed by their behaviors and shared input

"We designed Coach by DICK'S to meet athletes where they are on their sports journey," said Vlad Rak, Chief Technology Officer at DICK'S. "By bringing together the depth of our product knowledge, our understanding of sport, and what each athlete is trying to accomplish, we can respond in real time with guidance that's relevant in the moment. Coach by DICK'S helps guide athletes to the right product, the right fit, and trusted expertise so every interaction is personal to what they need."

Coach by DICK'S will begin rolling out within the DICK'S mobile app starting in June with expanded capabilities planned over time.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

DICK'S Sporting Goods creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK'S is a leading omni-channel retailer and an iconic brand in sport and culture. Its banners include DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Going Going Gone! in addition to the experiential retail concepts DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center. As owner and operator of the Foot Locker Business, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS and atmos, DICK'S serves the global sneaker community across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, plus a licensed store presence in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. DICK'S also owns and operates GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

Contact: DICK'S Sporting Goods – [email protected]

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods