DICK'S Sporting Goods Kicks Off The Holiday Season With A Preview Of Its Black Friday Doorbusters And Holiday Hours

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS), the largest U.S.-based, full-line omni-channel sporting goods retailer, announced today a preview of its Black Friday Doorbusters, holiday hours and conveniences for busy shoppers, while also releasing the trailer for the Company's holiday TV spot.

"The holidays are always a special time for us at DICK'S, and this year is no different," said Lauren Hobart, President, DICK'S Sporting Goods. "We're showcasing the magic of our stores in a multi-channel marketing campaign, while also planning Black Friday deals that will allow customers to provide that holiday magic for their families at some of the lowest prices of the season."

DICK'S teased the release of its holiday TV ad campaign with a trailer today. The full-length short-film will debut later this month.

Also to come will be the retailer's full Black Friday deals and savings lineup, but today, DICK'S released a handful of Doorbuster deals to help shoppers create moments for their loved ones to Unwrap the Magic of Sport for less.

Top Savings Debut Black Friday Week

DICK'S will offer shoppers more than 20 Doorbuster deals in-store and online beginning on Thanksgiving (Thursday, November 28). Deals will be valid in-store through 2 p.m. on Black Friday and online through 11:59 p.m. A sample of deals include:

Up to 65% OFF select portable basketball hoops

50% OFF Prince 6800 Table Tennis Table (was $599.99 )

) 50% OFF men's, women's and youth Nishiki Pueblo Bikes (was $269.99 - $329.99 )

- ) Up to $40 OFF select NCAA hoodies, polos and quarter zips, starting at $19.98 (was $49.99 - $59.99 )

OFF select NCAA hoodies, polos and quarter zips, starting at (was - ) Select Nike, adidas and Champion hoodies will be $29.98 (was $40.00 - $50.00 )

(was - ) The North Face men's and women's Alpz Down Jacket and Vest found exclusively at DICK'S will be $99.98 and $59.98 (was $160.00 and $99.00 )

Exclusive Holiday Deals and Promotions

Great deals have already launched in stores nationwide and on dicks.com. Now, through the holiday season, customers can find different savings each week on key giftables including the latest footwear and apparel trends. Shoppers will also have access to FREE personalization on golf balls now through the holiday season.

DICK'S Sporting Goods will continue passing along savings to its customers by offering holiday deals at dicks.com and in-store throughout the holiday season. Starting Sunday, December 1, DICK'S will launch its Cyber sale on dicks.com with deals on thousands of styles. Select Cyber deals will run through Saturday, December 7. Additional online-only Cyber Monday savings will be announced by the retailer later this month.

Best Retail Experience Delivering Value and Convenience

Most DICK'S locations nationwide will offer extended store hours on Thanksgiving and Black Friday allowing shoppers to take advantage of great deals and promotions including a number of limited-time doorbusters. DICK'S now operates more than 730 stores in 47 states.

Thanksgiving – Most stores open at 6 p.m. local time and remain open until 2 a.m. local time on Friday.

local time and remain open until local time on Friday. Black Friday – Most stores re-open at 5 a.m. local time and remain open until 10 p.m. local time.

The retailer is also hiring for seasonal holiday positions in locations across the country and is looking for exceptional applicants, passionate about sports to guide, inform, equip and inspire customers. Hired applicants will benefit from competitive pay, an up-to 25%-off store discount and the opportunity to work with the best sports and outdoor brands. Those interested are encouraged to apply online at dicks.com/jobs.

This holiday season, DICK'S is enabling shoppers to spend less time stressing and more time doing what really matters – creating magical memories with the ones they love the most – by offering the best value, convenience and flexibility whether in-store, online at dicks.com or through the DICK'S mobile app.

Best Price Guarantee: Customers can continue to get the products they want at an unbeatable price this holiday season with DICK'S Best Price Guarantee. If a customer finds a lower advertised price, DICK'S will match it. Customers must present a competitor's sales ad to a DICK'S sales associate, who will review the ad and if qualified, will then execute a price match at the register.

Customers can continue to get the products they want at an unbeatable price this holiday season with DICK'S Best Price Guarantee. If a customer finds a lower advertised price, DICK'S will match it. Customers must present a competitor's sales ad to a DICK'S sales associate, who will review the ad and if qualified, will then execute a price match at the register. Buy Online and Pick-up in Store (BOPIS): DICK'S offers customers the option to purchase thousands of products online and pick-up their order at a nearby DICK'S location, with most orders being ready in just one-hour. Customers will be able to purchase gifts at dicks.com until 4 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve (Tuesday , December 24 ) and pick them up in-store before the store closes (hours vary by store location). BOPIS services will be available to customers throughout the entire holiday season. Exclusions may apply to certain items. The Company has also launched BOPIS capabilities at all 95 Golf Galaxy locations across the country, making shopping for the golfer on your list even more convenient.

DICK'S offers customers the option to purchase thousands of products online and pick-up their order at a nearby DICK'S location, with most orders being ready in just one-hour. Customers will be able to purchase gifts at dicks.com until local time on Christmas Eve , ) and pick them up in-store before the store closes (hours vary by store location). BOPIS services will be available to customers throughout the entire holiday season. Exclusions may apply to certain items. The Company has also launched BOPIS capabilities at all Golf Galaxy locations across the country, making shopping for the golfer on your list even more convenient. Ship from the Store: If an item is sold out in-store, or only sold online, associates can place an order for a customer and have it shipped directly to their home, in most cases with free shipping.

If an item is sold out in-store, or only sold online, associates can place an order for a customer and have it shipped directly to their home, in most cases with free shipping. The Gift That Always Fits: Customers can give the gift of a DICK'S gift card, available in-stores or online at dicks.com, for recipients to use at more than 800 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Field & Stream or Golf Galaxy locations or online at dicks.com, fieldandstreamshop.com or golfgalaxy.com.

To reward its most-loyal customers, DICK'S recently announced the launch of ScoreCard Gold as a new tier of its ScoreCard loyalty program. Customers spending $500 or more in one calendar year at DICK'S, Field & Stream or Golf Galaxy, or those who are an active ScoreRewards credit cardholder, will achieve Gold status. ScoreCard Gold customers will have access to member-only perks and be eligible for additional ways to earn ScoreCard points that can be turned into Rewards throughout the year.

To start shopping and saving early, visit dicks.com .

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of November 2, 2019, the Company operated 733 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping. DICK'S offers its products through a content-rich eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

Contact: DICK'S Sporting Goods – press@dcsg.com

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods

Related Links

http://www.dickssportinggoods.com

