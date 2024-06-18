DICK'S Sporting Goods Open, PGA TOUR Champions Event Insures with Vortex for the Third Year in a Row

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Vortex Weather Insurance will provide a rain insurance policy for the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open, a PGA TOUR Champions Event June 21–June 23 at the stunning En-Joie Golf Course in Endicott, New York.

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Open is operated by Broome County Community Charities, Inc. (BCCC) and has donated over $20 million to charity. Broome Charities' initial mission focused the 501(c)(3)'s funding toward health care organizations with the goal to assist the greatest number of people within their community. BCCC donated over $720,000 in 2023, a result of partnerships with DICK'S Sporting Goods, the PGA TOUR, and PGA TOUR Champions players.

As always, the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open is expected to host a star-studded lineup, including Ernie Els, David Duval, Padraig Harrington, Miguel Angel Jimenez, John Daly, Colin Montgomerie, Vijay Singh, and many others, offering golf fans in Central New York a unique opportunity to see several of golf's legends up close and personal.

Executive Director of the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open John Karedes remarks on how he feels about the continued Vortex partnership. "With Vortex, I know that if rain impacts the tournament, the financial loss would be manageable, and we'd still be able to contribute to BCCC. This peace of mind helps us deliver a first-class event experience for the golf fans of Central New York."

"The DICK'S Sporting Goods Open is an incredible week of golf, entertainment, and hospitality for central New York. Our rain insurance allows the team to rest easy knowing they don't have to worry about rain impacting tournament revenues, " says Eric Anderson, Vortex Weather Insurance National Director of Sales.

About Vortex Weather Insurance

Vortex Weather Insurance (dba Vortex Insurance Agency, LLC) is a data-driven weather risk insurtech that offers businesses a variety of affordable parametric weather index insurance products, including supplemental hurricane insurance. Since 2008, Vortex has provided insurance for outdoor events ranging from fairs and festivals, motorsports, youth sports, parades, professional golf tournaments and golf clubs to outdoor theaters and concerts, haunted houses and holiday light events. Insurance is underwritten by Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA, Inc. (MSU), admitted in all 50 states and has an AM Best rating of A+ (Superior). Weather or not … Vortex it. Contact us at vortexinsurance.com.

About Broome County Community Charities, Inc.

Broome County Community Charities, Inc. has been the cornerstone of professional golf in Central New York since the first event was held in 1971. As host of the PGA TOUR's B.C. Open and Champions Tour DICK'S Sporting Goods Open, Broome County Community Charities has contributed over $19.6 Million to numerous local charities. Our primary charitable recipients are the Lourdes Hospital Foundation and United Health Services Foundation. Additionally, local service clubs such as Rotary, Kiwanis and Lions who assist in the operation of the tournament, have received substantial dollars for their charitable organizations. We are the two-time recipient of the prestigious Presidents Award, the highest honor on the Champions Tour. Our website is www.dsgopen.com. Follow us at Facebook.com/dsgopen on Twitter @Dicksopengolf and on Instagram @dsgopen.

