DICK'S Sporting Goods Partners with Xavier Worthy for Second Chapter of “Holiday Shopping Sprint”

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) today released the second iteration of its Holiday Shopping Sprint, bringing high-speed home delivery to two holiday shoppers from the fastest sprinter in NFL Scouting Combine history, Xavier Worthy.

In October, athletes in the Kansas City area were asked to share with DICK'S how winning a home delivery from Worthy would bring speed, ease and unforgettable cheer to their holiday season. Tanisha and her 8-year-old son, AJ, as well as Molly from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kansas City, were chosen as the two deserving winners. Each curated their $2,500 dream holiday gift list from DICK'S, which Worthy then shopped for in-store and hand-delivered to their homes in record time.

"Surprising our athletes with gifts off their list was such a delight," said Melissa Christian, Vice President of Global Brand and Category Marketing at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "This was another way we could meet our athletes where they are – literally! – and to do to it in record time by having Xavier Worthy, who is known for his speed, shop and deliver to doorsteps was even more fun. He was the perfect partner for this year's Holiday Shopping Sprint."

"I love the holidays," said Xavier Worthy, "so partnering with DICK'S Sporting Goods to bring smiles to faces and knock out some holiday wish lists was right up my alley."

Worthy can't make it to every home this holiday season, but DICK'S offers other convenient ways to shop online on DICKS.com or through the DICK'S mobile app with fast and convenient delivery options such as:

Free Shipping: DICK'S Sporting Goods ScoreCard members logged in to their account with orders of $49 or more are eligible to receive free shipping.

DICK'S Sporting Goods ScoreCard members logged in to their account with orders of or more are eligible to receive free shipping. 2024 Guaranteed Holiday Delivery: DICK'S is offering "Guaranteed To Get There" delivery by 12/24 for eligible orders with Standard Shipping placed by 12/18.

DICK'S is offering "Guaranteed To Get There" delivery by 12/24 for eligible orders with Standard Shipping placed by 12/18. In-Store Pick-up: DICK'S offers customers the option to purchase thousands of products online and pick-up their order at a nearby DICK'S store, with most orders being ready within one-hour.

DICK'S offers customers the option to purchase thousands of products online and pick-up their order at a nearby DICK'S store, with most orders being ready within one-hour. Ship to Home : If an item is not available in-store, DICK'S teammates can place an order for a customer and have it shipped directly to their home.

: If an item is not available in-store, DICK'S teammates can place an order for a customer and have it shipped directly to their home. Same-Day Delivery: In many markets, orders placed by 2PM will be delivered between 4PM and 7PM that day. Product and service availability is subject to location.

Learn more about DICK'S Sporting Goods shipping options and terms and conditions here.

DICK'S first launched its Holiday Shopping Sprint content series last year with WNBA superstar, Kelsey Plum.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs, and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

