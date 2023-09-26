DICK'S Sporting Goods Plans To Hire 8,600 Seasonal Teammates for Holiday Shopping Season

Company to Kick-Off Hiring on October 3 with Annual National Signing Day®

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) announced today that it plans to hire 8,600 seasonal teammates for the 2023 holiday season. The sixth-annual "National Signing Day" on October 3 will kick off holiday recruiting efforts for positions at DICK'S Sporting Goods, Public Lands, DICK'S House of Sport, and Going, Going, Gone! stores across the country.  

"Our seasonal teammates are key to creating a great holiday shopping experience for our athletes," said Julie Lodge-Jarrett, senior vice president, chief people & purpose officer at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "We're looking forward to offering an unparalleled in-store experience with the most in-demand brands and styles and having a knowledgeable and friendly team is critical."

Seasonal teammates will have the opportunity to join a company that has consistently received accolades for its workplace culture, including recently landing on FORTUNE'S Best Places to Work in Retail for the third year in a row, as well as Great Place to Work in 2021 and 2022.

DICK'S will again close all of its stores and distribution centers on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, 2023, allowing teammates to spend the holiday with their families. Athletes can shop online on Thanksgiving Day, with stores re-opening on Black Friday.

DICK'S is seeking applicants who are passionate about customer service, believe that sports have the power to change lives, and have a sense of enthusiasm to support, inform, equip and inspire athletes with the leading sports and outdoor brands. Teammates will benefit from competitive pay, optional DailyPay and an associate discount of up to 25% off.

Interested applicants should first apply online and then visit their local store on National Signing Day (October 3) to be interviewed and meet the team. Holiday hiring will continue beyond National Signing Day until all positions are filled.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. 

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Moosejaw, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Facebook, Twitter, Threads, and Instagram.

CONTACT: DICK'S Sporting Goods, 724-273-5552, [email protected]

Category: Company

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods

