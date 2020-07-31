DICK'S Sporting Goods Selects Amperity's CDP as Part of Long-Term Technology Strategy

Build more complete and accurate customer profiles.

Improve DICK'S Sporting Goods' data quality, both in-store and across all digital touchpoints.

Allow DICK'S Sporting Goods to improve analytics, providing a more comprehensive understanding of the customer to inform strategic decision making.

"As with all brands today, DICK'S Sporting Goods is adapting to seismic and permanent changes in customer behavior and engagement," said Kabir Shahani, CEO of Amperity. "But what sets DICK's apart is their forward-looking approach in establishing a customer data foundation that will yield both short and long-term business results. Their business is focused on inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to be their best—in other words, they are focused on people. Putting their customers first is exactly what Amperity is here to help them do."

About Amperity

Amperity's platform works by ingesting raw customer data across all touchpoints, using machine learning to resolve identities even when records lack unique identifiers across systems. The result is unified customer databases that centralize data from online and offline transactions, loyalty programs, email interactions, and more, enabling its customers to efficiently deploy customer data for targeting, suppression, and analytics.

Amperity's mission is to help companies use data to serve their customers. The company has revolutionized the way brands identify, understand, and connect with their customers by leveraging AI to deliver a truly comprehensive and actionable Customer 360. This unified view improves marketing performance, fuels accurate customer insights, and enables world-class customer experiences. With Amperity, technical teams are freed from endless integration and data management, and business teams have direct access to the comprehensive data they need to build long-term customer loyalty and drive growth. Amperity serves many of the world's most loved brands, including Alaska Airlines, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott, Planet Fitness, Kenneth Cole, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Seattle Sounders FC, Crocs, Stanley, Endeavour Drinks, and many more. To learn more, visit Amperity.com .

