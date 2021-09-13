DICK’S Sporting Goods to Hire Up To 10,000 Seasonal Associates - Effort Kicks Off on DICK’S National Signing Day on September 15

To enhance customers' shopping experience and help to ensure customer and employee safety, DICK'S will designate associates to fulfill Curbside Contactless Pickup and ship-from-store orders as well as thoroughly staff areas inside and outside the store throughout the holiday season. DICK'S also will look to hire up to 250 new associates to fulfill seasonal staffing needs in all five of its nationwide distribution centers.

DICK'S recently announced record quarterly sales and earnings and with a 19.2% increase in same store sales during the second quarter of 2021, DICK'S Sporting Goods is hiring approximately 1,000 more holiday associates than it did in 2020.

All DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and Public Lands store locations and the company's distribution centers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2021, allowing associates to spend the holiday with their families. Customers can shop online on Thanksgiving Day at dicks.com , golfgalaxy.com and fieldandstreamshop.com with stores re-opening on Black Friday to serve customers nationwide.

DICK'S is seeking applicants with a passion for sports to join the nation's largest sports team and help guide, inform, equip and inspire customers. Associates will benefit from competitive pay, optional DailyPay, an up to 25% off associate discount and the opportunity to work with the leading sports and outdoor brands.

"Our in-store associates are key to providing the exceptional customer service and expert guidance our customers expect," said Julie Lodge-Jarrett, Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer, DICK'S Sporting Goods. "In addition to our wide merchandise assortment and ecommerce selections, we're looking forward to offering our customers an elevated holiday shopping experience while also providing a great place to work for our associates."

Interested applicants should first apply online at dicks.com/jobs and then visit their local DICK'S store or distribution center on National Signing Day to be interviewed and meet the team.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of July 31, 2021, the company operated 731 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a combination of its dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides athletes with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

