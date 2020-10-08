DICK'S Sporting Goods to Hire Up To 9,000 Seasonal Associates - Effort Kicks Off on DICK'S National Signing Day on October 14

With these new roles, DICK'S will provide extra staffing and service within its stores and nationwide distribution centers. In addition, DICK'S will designate teammates to fulfill Curbside Contactless Pickup and ship-from-store orders to provide customers with options for a convenient, contactless shopping experience throughout the holiday season.

Ahead of the holiday season, DICK'S recently announced growth in eCommerce sales of 194% during the second quarter of 2020, including Curbside Contactless Pickup, buy online, pickup in-store and ship-from-store, which collectively accounted for over 75% of eCommerce orders in Q2.

All DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream store locations and the Company's distribution centers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, allowing teammates to spend the holiday with their families. Black Friday offers will be available on Thanksgiving Day at dicks.com, golfgalaxy.com and fieldandstreamshop.com with stores re-opening on Black Friday to serve customers nationwide.

DICK'S is seeking applicants with a passion for sports to join the nation's largest sports team and help guide, inform, equip and inspire customers. Teammates will benefit from competitive pay, a 15 percent pay premium through the end of the year, an up-to 25%-off store discount and the opportunity to work with the leading sports and outdoor brands.

"Our in-store teammates are key to providing the exceptional customer service experience and expert guidance our customers expect," said Julie Lodge-Jarrett, Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer, DICK'S Sporting Goods. "DICK'S Sporting Goods is committed to continuously improving how we serve our customers and to that end, we have long been focused on making meaningful investments not only in who we hire, but also in our technology and diverse product offering, all to create a best-in-class omnichannel experience."

Interested applicants should first apply online at dicks.com/jobs and then visit their local store on National Signing Day to be interviewed and meet the team. Further information about DICK'S Sporting Goods' holiday plans will be released at a later date.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of August 1, 2020, the Company operated 726 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping. DICK'S offers its products through a content-rich eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

CONTACTS : DICK'S Sporting Goods, 724-273-5552, [email protected]

Category: Company

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods

Related Links

http://www.dickssportinggoods.com

