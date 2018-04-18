DICOM® conformance made simple with DeCaMino™ Solution

But DeCaMino is also a full-featured DICOM library, that WebInterstate Inc. developers utilized to perform more complex tasks such as creating DICOM objects, receiving network queries or connecting to remote applications.

DeCaMino makes DICOM development more straightforward. In addition, users can deploy the application in 32-bit or 64-bit Java on multiple platforms including Windows®, Linux®, and MacOS®. 64-bit Java allows you to overcome memory limits and greatly improve performance of your DICOM applications.

"The DeCaMino designer did a great job in abstracting the programming interface from all the complex details of DICOM. It immediately became apparent that we could write sophisticated DICOM storage SCU/SCP in a very short period of time, at a reasonable cost," stated Brad Nelson, CEO/CTO of WebInterstate Inc. This company has taken advantage of previous releases of this DICOM library for over 10 years to solve real customer problems and design DICOM communication services such as query/retrieve, storage commit, modality worklist and DICOM send solutions for their clients. A new major release, labeled DeCaMino, is now available, adding support for 64-bit Java on Windows and further improving ease of use in the development of DICOM applications.

About WebInterstate Inc.:

WebInterstate specializes in the development of web applications and services for the healthcare industry. Their flagship product, MediMatrix®, is a practice management service relying on the DeCaMino solution for DICOM development.

http://webinterstate.com/

http://dicommadesimple.com/

About DeCaMino:

DeCaMino connects the DICOM standard to the Java standard allowing developers to quickly add simple or complex DICOM features to their applications.

http://dicomplugin.com/

