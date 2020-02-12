Dicom Systems Generates 10X Performance Improvement in Delivering Studies Across Vision Radiology Network

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dicom Systems ( www.dcmsys.com ), a leader in Enterprise Imaging interoperability and workflow software, has announced their support of Vision Radiology in the routing, tag-morphing, and management of medical imaging exams which has led to a marked improvement in diagnostic reporting and the delivery of patient care.

Dicom Systems will host a live webinar, "Optimizing Teleradiology Workflows," featuring Dr. Agrawal on February 14, 2020 at 10 AM Pacific Time, 1 PM Eastern Time. "The guiding principle behind Vision Radiology is driven by a simple, singular question, 'Is this how you want your family member treated?' From that perspective, we make clinical, business and technology decisions to support the best patient care," said Dr. Gautam Agrawal, CIO and co-founder of Vision Radiology. "In the emergency setting, speed is essential and Dicom Systems helps us deliver results at much higher speeds with near-zero downtimes."

Vision Radiology, whose core practice focuses on Emergency Teleradiology with a growing focus on non-emergent sub-specialty interpretations, was in search of an Enterprise Imaging system with advanced teleradiology features and functions. They selected Dicom Systems Unifier Enterprise Imaging platform for intelligent routing using custom scripting, pre-fetching of relevant priors and the ability to parallel-thread, which improved data throughput by as much as ten times for their client sites.1

"We're proud that Vision Radiology has entrusted this sensitive mission to Dicom Systems," said Florent Saint-Clair, Executive Vice President of Dicom Systems. "Vision Radiology has presented us with the opportunity to measure the impact of our technology on live workflows with precision. The benchmarking data we're able to generate in collaboration with the Vision Radiology team is helping our own engineers further fine-tune our software and our processes."

"Dicom Systems is pleased to provide Vision Radiology with the Unifier in order to meet the complex, mission-critical requirements of their growing business," said Dmitriy Tochilnik, President and CTO of Dicom Systems. "Vision Radiology's commitment to personalized, quality teleradiology is aligned with Dicom Systems' approach to be able to create any custom workflow quickly and efficiently. We look forward to continuing a successful partnership with Vision Radiology."

Dicom Systems will host a live webinar, "Optimizing Teleradiology Workflows," featuring Dr. Agrawal on February 14, 2020 at 10 AM Pacific Time, 1 PM Eastern Time. To join the conversation, register here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/2315810238228/WN_PDvvHKwpRmmRtQZR5pVpvA

About Dicom Systems

Dicom Systems provides Enterprise Imaging solutions that simplify IT workflows and interoperability. The features-rich Unifier platform delivers functionality such as intelligent routing, SSL-based DICOM, and HL7 integration tools, DICOM Modality Worklist, archiving and de-identification through on-premise, private cloud and leading cloud providers like Google Cloud and AWS. Proven at worldwide deployments, Dicom Systems is recognized by top healthcare enterprises, government agencies and partners for next-generation Enterprise Imaging. To learn more, visit www.dcmsys.com .

1 Performance benchmarking provided by Vision Radiology internal testing

