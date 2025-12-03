Dicom Systems Processes 124 Billion Medical Images Annually and Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, CE Mark, Expands Digital Pathology and Reseller Partnerships

DANVILLE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dicom Systems, a leader in enterprise imaging interoperability and workflow orchestration, has reached a significant milestone, processing 124 billion medical images (547.9 million studies) annually, an increase of 25 billion images from 2024, up 66 million studies from the previous year. Alongside this growth, Dicom Systems achieved ISO/IEC 27001 and CE Mark certifications in 2025, demonstrating its commitment to global standards for information security, product quality, and regulatory compliance. The company is continuing its certification roadmap to meet rising market expectations and support healthcare organizations that rely on secure, high-performing imaging systems.

The expanding footprint of the Unifier platform reflects growing demand for scalable interoperability across radiology, cardiology, ophthalmology, and digital pathology. Deployed at over 630 sites globally, Unifier enables secure, efficient data exchange between imaging modalities, PACS, EHR systems, VNAs, and AI implementations. Health systems rely on Unifier to consolidate fragmented workflows, strengthen resiliency, and modernize enterprise imaging infrastructure without compromising performance or security.

"Our growth is the result of deliberate engineering, not just scale for scale's sake," said Dmitriy Tochilnik, President and CTO of Dicom Systems. "Achieving ISO/IEC 27001 and CE Mark certification formalizes the standards our customers expect. As imaging volumes rise globally, we remain focused on delivering interoperable systems that perform consistently, safeguard sensitive data, and support mission-critical demands."

These certifications underscore Dicom Systems' readiness to support regulated healthcare environments worldwide. ISO/IEC 27001 validates the company's information security governance framework, ensuring robust controls that protect medical data and mitigate cybersecurity risk across diverse healthcare infrastructures. The CE Mark confirms that the Unifier platform meets European Union safety, health, and environmental requirements, enabling broader deployment across European healthcare systems that are advancing digital transformation and enterprise imaging modernization. Together, these designations reinforce Dicom Systems' alignment with internationally recognized frameworks for clinical reliability, data protection, and system-wide performance.

Dicom Systems continues to expand in digital pathology, enabling health systems to standardize and manage the entire imaging ecosystem. Unifier ingests, transforms, and routes whole-slide images into interoperable DICOM formats while integrating with LIS and EHR infrastructures. Customers, including Stanford Health Care and Moffitt Cancer Center, use Unifier to operationalize digital pathology workflows, following the first enterprise deployment at Hôpitaux Universitaires de Genève in 2022. These implementations demonstrate Unifier's ability to unify diagnostic data across specialties and overcome barriers created by proprietary formats and fragmented systems.

To meet rising international demand, Dicom Systems expanded its global reseller network, including a new partnership with CIMAR, provider of cloud-based medical imaging and AI infrastructure across the United Kingdom. This collaboration strengthens access to high-performance interoperability and AI workflow orchestration for healthcare organizations across the United Kingdom and EMEA.

The Unifier platform enables healthcare enterprises to scale efficiently through capabilities such as DICOM and HL7 routing, workflow automation, data migration and archiving, AI orchestration using HIPAA-compliant de-identification and DICOMweb, high availability, load balancing, lifeboat viewing, and Unifier-to-Unifier connectivity through a single outbound HTTPS connection. Healthcare organizations such as Kaiser Permanente, Providence Health, Keck Medicine of USC, HCA Healthcare, Stanford Health Care, Dartmouth Hitchcock Health, the Ontario Clinical Imaging Network, RadPartners, and the United States Department of Defense rely on Dicom Systems to maintain uptime, accessibility, and interoperability.

