Dicom Systems Processes 98 Billion Medical Images Annually, Nearly Doubling Previous Year's Total

DANVILLE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dicom Systems, a trailblazer in enterprise imaging solutions, has reached an extraordinary milestone: processing 98 billion medical images annually, a substantial increase from last year's total of 53 billion. The number of medical studies processed also grew dramatically, jumping from 254 million in 2023 to 481 million in 2024. This exceptional growth reflects increasing reliance on the Dicom Systems Unifier® platform, a solution trusted by hospitals, healthcare organizations, imaging centers, and teleradiology groups in over 600 sites worldwide.

The rising demand for secure, scalable, and streamlined imaging management underscores the healthcare industry's need to address escalating data volumes. The Unifier platform is at the forefront of this transformation, offering robust capabilities for image routing, workflow optimization, and data migration. By enabling interoperability across disparate clinical systems, Unifier empowers healthcare providers to focus on improving patient outcomes while ensuring operational efficiency.

Prominent healthcare organizations such as Kaiser Permanente, Providence, Keck Medicine of USC, HCA, and Stanford Medicine depend on Dicom Systems for seamless imaging workflows. These institutions leverage the Unifier platform to enhance accessibility, improve collaboration, and reduce downtime, ensuring uninterrupted care delivery as data volumes grow exponentially.

"Our clients face immense challenges in securely managing increasing volumes of imaging data," said Dmitriy Tochilnik, President and CTO of Dicom Systems. "Reaching 98 billion images processed annually is a testament to the strength of our technology and the trust our clients place in us to support their mission-critical operations. We are committed to driving innovation in interoperability, enabling healthcare providers to deliver more efficient and effective care."

The Unifier platform addresses pain points in healthcare imaging data management by offering solutions tailored to each organization's unique needs focused on scalability and security, including:

DICOM and HL7 routing : Streamlining image and data transfers across facilities, enhancing workflow efficiency, and minimizing diagnostic delays.

: Streamlining image and data transfers across facilities, enhancing workflow efficiency, and minimizing diagnostic delays. Clinical workflow optimization : Automating routine tasks to simplify processes, reducing administrative burdens, and allowing providers to focus on delivering quality patient care.

: Automating routine tasks to simplify processes, reducing administrative burdens, and allowing providers to focus on delivering quality patient care. Image archiving and data migration : Securely transferring and storing both DICOM and non-DICOM data while preserving data integrity for seamless interoperability

: Securely transferring and storing both DICOM and non-DICOM data while preserving data integrity for seamless interoperability AI orchestration: Supporting AI deployments with HIPAA-compliant de-identification, DICOMweb, FHIR, and RESTful API compatibility, ensuring seamless integration without disrupting workflows.

As a result, clients experience fewer disruptions, faster access to critical imaging, and enhanced collaboration across care teams, translating into improved patient care quality and satisfaction.

Dicom Systems has consistently positioned itself as a strategic partner in healthcare by providing flexible, future-proof solutions. The company's growth aligns with the healthcare industry's shift toward value-based care, where technology is pivotal in achieving better outcomes.

For more information about Dicom Systems and the Unifier platform, visit dcmsys.com.

Dicom Systems

Dicom Systems, headquartered in Danville, California, delivers enterprise imaging solutions to streamline medical image and data management. Recognized by top healthcare enterprises and government agencies, Dicom Systems has customers globally at large hospitals and healthcare systems, medical groups, government agencies, radiology and teleradiology groups, imaging centers, academic medical centers, and children's hospitals.

Media Contact:

Liz Olson

415-684-8790

[email protected]

SOURCE Dicom Systems