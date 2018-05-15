Dicom Systems Releases Load Balancer Designed for Accelerated DICOM Application Performance

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dicom Systems, Inc. (www.dcmsys.com), a leader in Enterprise Imaging interoperability and workflows, announced today it has officially released the Dicom Systems Load Balancer designed specifically for DICOM traffic.

The Dicom Systems Load Balancer is the latest module from the Enterprise Imaging Unifier platform, an interface engine designed for workflow, archiving, cloud and AI enablement. The load balancer has already been deployed at Desert Radiology ("DR") which operates eight outpatient locations and serves 12 hospitals throughout Southern Nevada. Because of new strategies to reduce vendor hardware footprint, the premier diagnostic imaging provider chose the Dicom Systems Load Balancer and High Availability for more efficient ingestion.

"Load balancing our DICOM traffic required a level of sophistication and flexibility that Dicom Systems was able to rapidly deploy. Our enterprise workload is now balanced by a set of algorithms which boosts IT resources and reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest quality care to patients," said Paul J. Smith, Chief Information Officer for DR.

"Dicom Systems is proud to bring DR an application-level load balancer that supports their tremendous growth while enhancing their existing Workflow Unifier HA Cluster. DR's heavy traffic volume and complex Enterprise Imaging environment called for the kind of highly-customized solution we've honed in on," said Dmitriy Tochilnik, President and CTO of Dicom Systems. "The positive response from Unifier customers for the Dicom Systems Unifier routing, query retrieve, DICOM proxies, and tag morphing modules has driven our team to develop a best of breed Load Balancer solution. Now we're excited to make it available to all healthcare organizations that want to accelerate DICOM performance."

Benefits of the Dicom Systems Load Balancer

Full configuration and management for optimized DICOM image caching, compression, faster application delivery and scalability

Pre-built, easy to use templates for agile deployment in Enterprise Imaging

Provides an accurate, up-to-date health check on application and server performance

Available for license as a standalone module or part of the Dicom Systems Enterprise Imaging Unifier platform

The Dicom Systems Load Balancer will be unveiled at the Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (#SIIM18) to be held at the Gaylord Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland from May 31-June 2, 2018. Schedule a demo with Dicom Systems in booth #510 at dcmsys.com.

About Dicom Systems

Dicom Systems provides Enterprise Imaging and teleradiology workflow solutions that simplify IT. The features-rich Workflow Unifier and Archive platform delivers smart routing, SSL-based DICOM and HL7 integration tools, DICOM Modality Worklist, and Unifier Cloud Archive through on-premise, private cloud and leading cloud providers including Google Cloud, AWS, and Azure. Proven at worldwide deployments, Dicom Systems is recognized by top healthcare enterprises, government agencies and partners for next-generation Enterprise Imaging. To learn more, visit: www.dcmsys.com.

