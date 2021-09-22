Dicom Systems Selected by UC San Diego Health to Manage Imaging Ecosystem

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dicom Systems , a leader in enterprise imaging solutions that simplify IT workflows and interoperability, announced today that they have been selected by UC San Diego Health to help create seamless interoperability across their imaging ecosystem. This initiative will help transform imaging workflows and the backend infrastructure supporting them, ensuring health data is fully integrated, encrypted, and instantly accessible across the enterprise.

"We are thrilled that UC San Diego Health selected the Dicom Systems Unifier platform. Transforming an imaging environment can be a daunting task for any size of enterprise, and we are humbled by the trust UC San Diego Health has placed in our team to assist them in this endeavor," says Florent Saint-Clair, EVP at Dicom Systems.

With over 30 billion medical images passing through annually, the Dicom Systems Unifier platform delivers functionality such as intelligent DICOM and HL7 routing, DICOMWeb and FHIR, and HL7 integration tools, DICOM Modality Worklist, archiving, and de-identification through on-premises, private cloud, and leading cloud providers. Dicom Systems partners with artificial intelligence (AI) developers and integrates with many Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) or medical image management and processing system (MIMPS), Electronic Health Records (EHR), Electronic Medical Records (EMR) and Neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) companies to connect disparate systems, deploy AI, and guide transformative IT initiatives, providing companies with secure and reliable imaging environments.

The enterprise imaging Health IT space is predicted to drive up to $2 billion in investments toward imaging workflow efficiency, interoperability, and analytics in 2021. Historically, large health systems have been plagued by a general lack of interoperability among IT solutions acquired and stratified over a period of several decades. Taking a deliberate and cohesive approach to reinventing a health system's core IT infrastructure is a challenging but necessary exercise to optimize workflow efficiency and flexibility.

Recognized by top healthcare enterprises and government agencies, Dicom Systems has customers globally at large hospital systems, medical groups, government agencies, radiology and teleradiology groups, imaging centers, contract research organizations (CROs), academic medical centers, and children's hospitals.

About Dicom Systems

Dicom Systems is an enterprise imaging solutions company with roots in DICOM routing. The Unifier platform offers solutions for interoperability, workflow, archiving, cloud, and AI on-ramp, ensuring health data is fully integrated, encrypted and instantly accessible. To learn more, visit dcmsys.com .

Media Contact: Tanya Wehr, 415.684.8790, [email protected]

SOURCE Dicom Systems

