Dicom Systems Strengthens Enterprise Imaging U.S. Patents with Grant for Medical Data Integration Engine

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dicom Systems ( www.dcmsys.com ), a leader in Enterprise Imaging interoperability and workflow software, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent 10,437,877 B2 to support the company's position as a healthcare and medical imaging software developer of solutions designed with interoperability and user-configuration at the forefront.

Overview of New Dicom Systems Patent, "User-Configurable Radiological Data Transformation, Integration, Routing and Archiving Engine"

Unifier by Dicom Systems performs comprehensive Enterprise Imaging functions including those described in the patent, user-configurable radiological data transformation, integration, routing and archiving engine

Provides hospitals, practice groups and integrated delivery networks (IDN) with a user-configurable automated engine for medical data filtering, transformation, integration, routing and archiving.

Proprietary WebGUI enables the configuration of a set of medical data filter conditions, data transformation rules, workflow integration, routing rules, and archiving rules.

Provides interoperability in industry-standard protocols in DICOM and beyond, including HL7, XDS-I, DICOMweb, and FHIR.

The newly granted patent is an expansion of Dicom Systems' 2016 US patent 9,390,153 entitled "User-configurable Radiological Data Transformation and Archiving."

"Since our founding, Dicom Systems has been committed to building dynamic solutions and tools for healthcare IT. As our customers' ever-changing IT environment has evolved, so has the Unifier platform which ensures providers can securely share, move, transform and normalize healthcare data," said Dmitriy Tochilnik, President and CTO of Dicom Systems and principal author of the patent. "This is a major milestone for Dicom Systems to be issued a patent recognizing our contribution to Enterprise Imaging."

The patent covers proprietary technology in the Dicom Systems Unifier, its signature Enterprise Imaging platform, for integrating radiological data (patient studies, orders, and reports) across disparate radiology systems (e.g., RIS, HIS, EMR, and/or other radiological systems) to provide a universal worklist and/or standardized data.

"This new patent reaffirms Dicom Systems' position as a market leader in Enterprise Imaging and highlights our professional competence on behalf of our customers. We believe in supplying providers with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed, and this technology further demonstrates the power of interoperability and vendor neutrality," said Florent Saint-Clair, Executive Vice President of Dicom Systems.

Dicom Systems will showcase Unifier at the Radiological Society of North America Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting (RSNA) in Chicago, Illinois from December 1-5, 2019 at McCormick Place. Visit Dicom Systems' Booth 8010 (North Hall, Level 3) to see a live product demonstration. Learn more at dcmsys.com .

About Dicom Systems

Dicom Systems provides Enterprise Imaging solutions that simplify IT workflows and interoperability. The features-rich Unifier platform delivers functionality such as intelligent routing, SSL-based DICOM and HL7 integration tools, DICOM Modality Worklist, archiving and de-identification through on-premise, private cloud and leading cloud providers like Google Cloud and AWS. Proven at worldwide deployments, Dicom Systems is recognized by top healthcare enterprises, government agencies and partners for next-generation Enterprise Imaging. To learn more, visit www.dcmsys.com.

