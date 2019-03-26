Dicom Systems Wins Enterprise Imaging Contract from Radiology Partners

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dicom Systems ( www.dcmsys.com ), a leader in medical imaging IT, has secured a national contract with Radiology Partners to be the strategic provider of Enterprise Imaging. Choosing Dicom Systems will enable Radiology Partners to integrate IT and clinical workflows to their network of 1,200 radiologists who provide services to more than 850 hospitals, clinics and imaging centers.

In order to better facilitate on-site and remote reads, Radiology Partners sought to implement Unifier by Dicom Systems to serve as the central integration engine; while a custom feature set including DICOM/HL7 transformation, relevant priors, high availability failover, and DICOMweb API will be leveraged to enable greater efficiencies in IT uptime and performance, clinical operations, and patient care.

"Radiology Partners is pleased to select Dicom Systems Unifier as the Enterprise Imaging solution to support our commitment to clinical innovation, technology and physician leadership," said Josh Key, PACS Manager for Radiology Partners. "As the largest physician-led and physician-owned radiology practice in the U.S., our continuous investments in IT is enabling us to stay at the forefront of delivering excellent care to the patients we serve."

"Dicom Systems is proud to provide the Unifier and our workflow expertise to assist Radiology Partners in its delicate mission to smoothly integrate and manage its evolving Enterprise Imaging ecosystem," says Florent Saint-Clair, Executive Vice President of Dicom Systems. "Radiology Partners' rapid growth presents unique integration and workflow challenges. Our long-standing record of successful integration with many of Radiology Partners' technology vendorsm as well as members of their partner network, is of strategic importance to minimize the impact of operational changes on physician productivity. IT and workflow transformation should be carefully planned over the long run, and our latest booking confirms the value of selecting Dicom Systems for scaling efficiency and interoperability."

About Dicom Systems

Dicom Systems provides Enterprise Imaging solutions that simplify IT workflows and interoperability. The features-rich Unifier platform delivers functionality such as intelligent routing, SSL-based DICOM and HL7 integration tools, DICOM Modality Worklist, archiving and de-identification through on-premise, private cloud and leading cloud providers like Google Cloud and AWS. Proven at worldwide deployments, Dicom Systems is recognized by top healthcare enterprises, government agencies and partners for next-generation Enterprise Imaging. To learn more, visit www.dcmsys.com.

Media contact: Taylur Ngo, Marketing Director, 415-684-8790, 211637@email4pr.com

SOURCE Dicom Systems

Related Links

http://www.dcmsys.com

