DICTIONARY.COM ADDS OVER 1,700 NEW, UPDATED, AND REVISED WORDS TO THE WORLD'S PREMIER CATALOG OF THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Dictionary.com

13 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

Greedflation, girl dinner, bed rotting, range anxiety, Barbiecore, slow fashion, fire tornado, sound bath, skiplagging, and superfog are among the new terms

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dictionary.com, the leading online and mobile English-language educational resource, today announced 327 new entries, 173 new definitions for existing entries, and 1,228 revised definitions, as the dictionary works to keep pace with the galaxy of modern life and ever-changing nature of the English language.

"The intersection of language, learning, and culture is boundless, and we recognize that words have the power to shape thoughts, bridge gaps, and reflect our ever-evolving society," said John Kelly, vice president of editorial at Dictionary.com. "Our semi-annual New Words announcement is meant to support a greater understanding of where language is, where it might go next—and why the constantly expanding universe of words matters for our everyday lives."

Some of the key themes and words for the winter 2024 update include pop culture and slang (girl dinner, bussin', the ick); science (fire science, stellar nursery, geoglyph); fashion (slow fashion, sustainable fashion, Barbiecore, shacket); entertainment (cozy, Bechdel test); sports (Tommy John surgery, turf toe); health and wellness (sound bath, VO2 max, keto flu); economics and finance (greedflation, bag holder, dry powder); climate, weather and environment (climate breakdown, superfog, fire tornado); and more.

While this update includes words that are new to the dictionary altogether, several entries have newly revised definitions, including the added senses of existing words like mid and squish.

Dictionary.com is also making language connections for modern concepts that many may not realize have a name, with additions like skiplagging, range anxiety, and bed rotting, proving that—yes—there is a word for that!

"In an era of relentless language change, documenting such shifts is crucial, whether new words that enter swiftly like Barbiecore or those that quietly build over time like sound bath," said Grant Barrett, head of lexicography at Dictionary.com and co-host of the public radio show A Way with Words. "Our lexicography team captures the nuances of the living, breathing English language and shares English-speakers' creativity and ingenuity."

Dictionary.com's newest list of terms can be found at https://www.dictionary.com/new-dictionary-words-winter-2024.

About Dictionary.com and Thesaurus.com
Words define every aspect of our lives, from our ideas to our identities. Dictionary.com aspires to empower every person, of every background, to express themselves, make connections, and open the door to opportunity through the power and joy of language. Dictionary.com is the premier destination to learn, discover, and have fun with the limitless world of words and meanings. The brand helps you make sense of the ever-evolving English language so you can put your ideas into words—and your words into action.

