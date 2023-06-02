Dicyclopentadiene market size is set to grow by USD 239.25 million from 2022-2027. Growing demand from Asian countries to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dicyclopentadiene market size is estimated to grow by USD 239.25 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.69%. APAC accounted for the highest share of the global market in 2022 and is estimated to register 53% of the market growth during the forecast period. The expected significant growth of the dicyclopentadiene market in APAC can be attributed to the growing demand for dicyclopentadiene across end-user industries such as automotive, construction, and electronics. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are major contributors to the market growth in the region. As a result of the presence of many manufacturing facilities in these countries, the regional demand for dicyclopentadiene is expected to increase. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Global Dicyclopentadiene Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Dicyclopentadiene market - segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Application (UPR, Hydrocarbon resins, EPDM elastomers, Poly DCPD, and Others), End-user (Building and construction, Automotive, Electrical and electronics, and Marine and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The UPR segment's market share growth will be significant during the forecast period. There are several types of polyester resins such as saturated polyester resin, alkyd resin, vinyl ester resin, and unsaturated polymer resins (UPR). UPRs, which are thermoset resins, are used to make fiber-reinforced plastics and non-reinforced filled products. As a result of the simple processing of UPRs, they can find application in the construction of both small and large structures. Ortho-phthalic resin, isophthalic resin, and DCPD resin are some UPRs.

For insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise, historic market data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a sample report

Dicyclopentadiene market – Market dynamics

Key drivers – The increase in demand for hydrocarbon resins is notably driving market growth. Hydrocarbon resins are extensively used across many industries, including adhesives, coatings, and printing inks. They offer many benefits, including great tack, strong adhesion, and compatibility with a variety of solvents and polymers. Hydrocarbon resins are a desirable option for manufacturers due to their affordability and high-performance qualities. Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) is a hydrocarbon compound that frequently finds application in a variety of goods, including resins, coatings, adhesives, and elastomers. This is expected to drive the DCPD market during the forecast period.

Leading trends – The increasing demand for bio-based EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) is an emerging trend in the market. Manufacturers are investing in R&D activities to produce environment-friendly products to cater to increasing concerns about their damaging impact on the environment and growing regulations imposed by governmental bodies. Ethylene is one of the key raw materials in the production of EPDM. Based on the amount of ethylene used in the final composition, EPDM can be 50%–70% bio-based, as sugar cane is used to make ethanol, which, in turn, is used to make ethylene. bio-based EPDM is environmentally friendly due to its ability to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, coupled with smaller carbon footprint. Although the market for bio-based EPDM is currently very small, in the upcoming years, it is anticipated to grow steadily. The demand for EPDM or bio-based EPDM is expected to increase in line with the development of new grades and applications during the forecast period. This, in turn, will also boost DCPD demand. Hence, all these factors are expected to drive the DCPD market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges – The toxic effects and health hazards of DCPD are major challenges impeding the market growth. DCPD, which is the tricyclic form of CPD, is one of the most toxic cycloolefin compounds. It can irritate the eyes, skin, and respiratory systems of humans. Although DCPD has low acute toxicity when applied to the skin, it is extremely toxic when inhaled. The consumption of DCPD can lead to severe lung inflammation and edema. The exposure of DCPD to water makes it toxic. Hence, the release of DCPD into the aquatic environment for an extended period of time can have long-term negative effects on aquatic life. Besides, due to its flammable nature, DCPD should only be used in closed systems with no ignition sources. DCPD should be kept away from oxidants and fire during its storage, transportation, or usage. The risks and health hazards associated with DCPD are likely to restrict the growth of the DCPD market during the forecast period.

For insights on market drivers, trends, and challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023 to 2027)-Request a sample report!

Dicyclopentadiene market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.69% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 239.25 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.88 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Braskem SA, Chevron Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., Dow Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., KH Chemicals BV, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Maruzen Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., NOVA Chemicals Corp., Ravago Chemicals, Shandong Yuhuang Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Shell plc, SIBUR International GmbH, Sojitz Corp., Sunny Industrial System GmbH, Texmark Chemicals Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Zeon Corp., and Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material Group Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

