Did Someone Say Horsepower? Goodyear Launches Global Campaign Celebrating Eagle Performance Tire

"The performance car category is growing, and the drivers entering it want tires worth bragging about," said Mark Stewart, Goodyear Chief Executive Officer and President. "Eagle has more than four decades of credibility in performance and racing, and Fast Is In Us puts that legacy back to work—re‑establishing Eagle as the tire knowledgeable drivers choose when performance truly matters. This campaign reflects how we're building Goodyear for the future: leading with premium products, authentic performance, and brands that mean something."

Fast Isn't a Number. It's an Obsession.

Fast Is In Us goes beyond traditional ideas of speed. The campaign celebrates the people who are wired to love cars: the design, the engineering, the feel through the wheel, the moment when everything clicks and a car comes alive.

J.J. Kraft, VP Global Creative at Goodyear said "Eagle isn't a product line — it's a piece of car culture. Fast Is In Us is a comprehensive platform built to put Eagle back at the center of that enthusiasm. It expresses performance through feel and confidence behind the wheel, not just numbers on a page. It stands as one global campaign idea with the range to live across motorsport, retail, and culture, and the ambition to lead the category, not chase it."

"For these drivers, Eagle is more than a tire, it's a badge of devotion for drivers who respect the craft behind performance and demand confidence, responsiveness, and control every time they drive. Fast, in this world, isn't something you switch on. It's something you live," Kraft added.

Performance That's Earned, Not Claimed

Fast Is In Us is grounded in Eagle's decades‑long performance pedigree, shaped in elite motorsport environments and refined through high‑performance automotive partnerships and award-winning products such as the Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6, Eagle F1 SuperSport and Eagle F1 All Season. Eagle tires are designed by those who understand performance as something you feel, not something you claim.

After 45 years, millions of drivers, and a legacy built on performance, Eagle enters its next era with a simple belief: Fast isn't new to us. It's the way we're built.



A Campaign Built to Lead, Not Follow

Fast Is In Us marks Goodyear's first global campaign built around a family of performance tires, inviting drivers to live and breathe Eagle as a performance philosophy, not a one‑off product. Designed as a multi‑phased, multi‑year platform, the campaign will roll out globally across premium TV, out‑of‑home, digital, social, and cultural moments—guided by a single ambition: to make Eagle impossible to ignore.

Launching at the Kentucky Derby, the campaign makes its debut as the Goodyear Blimp flies overhead with the line: "Did someone say horsepower?" across campaign assets. A playful nod to one of America's most iconic sporting moments, the message blends performance, heritage and confidence.

Following launch, Goodyear will take Fast Is In Us into the heart of global performance culture, integrating with major moments such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans and other elite racing and enthusiast events around the world.

With Fast Is In Us, Goodyear isn't introducing Eagle to a new audience—it's reminding performance drivers why it belonged with them in the first place.

The campaign was created in collaboration with Publicis P1T Crew, creatively led by BBH USA.

For more information, visit https://www.goodyear.com/en-us/tires/by-brand/goodyear/eagle

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 63,000 people and manufactures its products in 49 facilities in 19 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

CONTACT:

DOUG GRASSIAN

407.376.9429

[email protected]

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company