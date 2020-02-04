Did the Internet News Program "The HighWire With Del Bigtree" Break the Coronavirus Code?

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last Thursday's episode of "The HighWire With Del Bigtree" featured the expert analysis of virologist Dr. James Lyons-Weiler, who used science and facts to make a strong case that the coronavirus is lab created, not a naturally occurring organic permutation of a prior virus.

Dr. Lyons-Weiler, of the Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge, showed and explained how the coronavirus's genetic sequence--which has been publicly released by China-- contains a unique "middle fragment" encoding a SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) spike protein that appears, according to his genomic analysis, to have been inserted into the 2019-nCoV virus using "pShuttle" technology. This technique can only be done in a lab, as it has never occurred naturally in nature.

Dr. Lyons-Weiler buttresses his point with the following facts:

The sequence similarity of nCoV middle fragment to other coronavirus genome sequences is lower to its most similar sequences in any coronavirus than the rest of the genome;

The high sequence similarity of the fragment to a SARS spike protein;

The significant sequence similarity of the 2019-nCoV genome middle fragment to a pShuttle vector that was in use in the late 1980's in China to create a more immunogenic coronavirus

to create a more immunogenic coronavirus Other scientists have ruled out a natural recombination origin of 2019-nCoV but no one has provided any other explanation for the novel middle fragment.

"This isn't a 'conspiracy theory,' it is a scientific, medical theory," says Del Bigtree, the Emmy-winning producer and founder of non-profit Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN). "Its foundation is based on sound science, logic, and research, and the mainstream media needs to be asked whether it is going to pursue this link to SARS instead of trying to censor anyone who is trying to pursue truth via scientific fact."

Dr. Lyons-Weiler has put all of the scientific evidence backing his theory on the web for other scientists and interested parties to research on their own. He says that new sequences related to the study come in every day, and that he will publish a definitive final study that challenges the contention that 2019 n-CoV has no history of recombination. He told Highwire that if there have been covert vaccination studies using this virus in China, the human subjects in such trials may have become super-sensitized to secondary challenge from natural infection, which is what animal studies to date have found for every experimental vaccines that uses recombinant SARS proteins.

"The older animals tend to die due to upper and lower respiratory distress syndrome," says Lyons-Weiler. "This is part of the reason why we don't have a vaccine for the common cold."

"It is highly likely the coronavirus was lab-created, and if that is the case, the public needs to know," Bigtree, who produced the controversial and revolutionary documentary "Vaxxed: From Coverup To Catastrophe" asserts. "Particularly as we keep reading of 'a race for a vaccine,' at a time when the World Health Organization's claims about vaccine safety have been exposed as mere talking points for the pharmaceutical industry."

"The HighWire With Del Bigtree" streams live every Thursday at 11am PST on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and its website thehighwire.com, among other platforms.

