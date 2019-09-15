Did You Acquire Stamps Before May 4, 2017? Johnson Fistel Alerts Long-Term Investors of Investigation Against Stamps.com Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state laws by Stamps.com Inc. ("Stamps") (NASDAQ: STMP) and certain of its officers.

Earlier this year, a class action complaint was filed against Stamps and certain of its officers and directors. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Stamps investors under the federal securities laws. The class period is from May 3, 2017 and May 8, 2019. The complaint alleges that Stamps was reselling USPS products to small volume delivery companies, which was directly against the agreement between the two companies. When the Postal Services learned about this, it cut ties with Stamps, and as a result, the stock dropped 57%. Additionally, during the class period, Stamps engaged in a stock buy-back and during that time frame there were many instances of insider selling.

If you are a long-term shareholder of Stamps continuously holding shares before May 4, 2017, you may have standing to hold Stamps harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

