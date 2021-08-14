Did You Acquire (ZUO) Before April 12, 2018? Johnson Fistel Investigates Zuora; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Zuora, Inc. ("Zuora" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZUO) for violations of federal securities laws.

Last year a class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Zuora from April 12, 2018 through May 30, 2019, inclusive. (the "Class Period"). According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zuora would focus on implementing RevPro for new customers ahead of the deadline to comply with accounting standard ASC 606; (2) Zuora lacked adequate resources to integrate RevPro with the core business; (3) Zuora would focus on RevPro integration a year after the acquisition closed; (4) delays in integrating RevPro would materially impact the business; (5) the market for RevPro was limited to customers seeking to implement new accounting standards such as ASC 606; (6) after the deadline for ASC 606 compliance passed, demand for RevPro was reasonably likely to decline; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Zuora's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Zuora, holding shares before April 12, 2018 , you may have standing to hold the Company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( [email protected] ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, if you are a current, long-term shareholder of Zuora, holding shares before April 12, 2018 , you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

