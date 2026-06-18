Did you hold an account at My.DeltaDentalCoversMe.com between January 23, 2021, and January 23, 2025? You may be eligible for cash payment from a class action settlement.

PHILADELPHIA, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration LLC regarding Feeler v. Wyssta Services, Inc., Case No. 2026LA000050 (Circuit Court of Sangamon County, State of Illinois).

A Settlement has been reached with Wyssta Services, Inc. ("Wyssta Services") in a class action lawsuit alleging that Wyssta Services violated the Electronic Communications Privacy Act and Illinois Eavesdropping Statute when it allegedly installed and implemented advertising and analytics tracking technologies, such as cookies and pixels, on a website Wyssta Services operates for certain Delta Dental plan members, my.deltadentalcoversme.com, without users' knowledge or consent. Wyssta Services denies all the claims and any wrongdoing.

You are included in this Settlement as a Settlement Class Member if you held an account on the online healthcare portal located at my.deltadentalcoversme.com between January 23, 2021, and January 23, 2025.

If approved, Wyssta Services will pay up to $12,670,284 into a Settlement Fund that will be used to pay up to $16.50 to each Settlement Class Member who submits a valid Claim Form by August 20, 2026, as well as notice and administration costs, attorneys' fees, costs, and expenses, and a Service Award to the Representative Plaintiff. Payments may be reduced if the total number of valid claims exceeds the amount available to pay claims.

If you do not want to be legally bound by the Settlement, you must opt out by August 20, 2026. If you do not agree with the Settlement and do not opt out, you may submit an objection by August 20, 2026. If you do nothing, you will not get a Settlement Class Member Payment, and you will remain a member of the Settlement Class and will be bound by the terms of the Settlement.

A Final Approval Hearing is currently scheduled for September 9, 2026. At the hearing, the Court will determine whether to approve the Settlement, which includes the Settlement Fund of up to $12,670,284 for the Settlement Class, attorneys' fees, expenses, and costs up to $2,500,000, and a Service Award of $3,000 to the Representative Plaintiff.

For more information, as well as to file a Claim Form, visit www.wysstaservicesclassaction.com or call (833) 930-1183.

SOURCE Kroll Settlement Administration