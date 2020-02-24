Did you know sleeping naked can help promote better skin health?

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleeping naked can help lower your body temperature, which can help you fall asleep faster, and sleep more soundly, which in turn promotes skin health. Dermatologists believe that sleeping naked gives your skin a chance to breathe and regenerate. However, nearly 1 in 4 people say dry skin prevents them from snoozing in the nude. 1

To encourage people everywhere to get these great skin benefits, actress and author Jenny Mollen is kicking off a new "Sleep Naked Challenge" in partnership with Gold Bond to help healthy skin-seekers discover how moisturizing and sleeping in the nude can contribute to better skin. Applying lotions like Gold Bond will quench your dry skin and sleeping in the nude can help lower your body temperature for improved sleep quality2, which allows your skin to recover overnight.3

"I believe that sleeping naked is a great way to give your skin a chance to air out and breathe," Dr. Hadley C. King, NYC board-certified dermatologist said. "To maximize your experience sleeping naked, I recommend moisturizing just before going to bed, so your skin can get a boost of restorative hydration while you sleep."

Taking the challenge is easy: simply apply your favorite Gold Bond lotion, like Gold Bond Healing Lotion, Gold Bond Overnight Lotion or Gold Bond Radiance Renewal Lotion, before bed, and enjoy the benefits of good night's sleep and more hydrated skin while you sleep naked.

Mollen will document and share her "Sleep Naked Challenge" journey over the next few weeks – you can follow her journey on Instagram, @jennymollen or see more on #SleepNakedChallenge and #GoldBond.

"I've had a few friends swear by sleeping naked, but I didn't really consider it until Gold Bond shared all of the possible benefits with me, and now I'm in," Mollen said. "I'm so excited to take on Gold Bond's Sleep Naked Challenge and hydrate my skin to the next level."

Share your progress on Instagram using #SleepNakedChallenge and #GoldBond. How many days in a row can you go?

1 Data on file.

2 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/8022726

3 https://journals.physiology.org/doi/full/10.1152/japplphysiol.00547.2017

SOURCE Sanofi

Related Links

http://www.sanofi.us

