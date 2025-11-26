Did You Lose Money in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.? Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Recovering Your Losses

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Company: Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) is a medical technology company.

What is the class period? August 6, 2024 - August 4, 2025

What is the case about? Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Inspire common stock during the class period because the Company allegedly misled investors regarding its Inspire V Device.

What are the allegations? According to the complaint, Inspire develops and manufactures an implantable medical device for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea eponymously called "Inspire." The most recent iteration of the device, Inspire V, uses an implanted sensor and neurostimulator that, according to the Company, are designed to improve respiration during sleep. Defendants touted Inspire V as groundbreaking, with the potential to drive revenue growth in an increasingly competitive market.

However, the complaint continues, the Inspire V launch was a disaster because demand for Inspire V was poor, as providers had significant amounts of surplus inventory and were reluctant to transition to a new treatment. Moreover—and contrary to Defendants' statements assuring investors that Inspire had taken all necessary steps to ensure a successful launch and, later, that the launch was in fact proceeding successfully—Inspire had failed to complete basic tasks that were essential predicates to launch. Among other things, Inspire failed to complete training and onboarding for "many" of its treatment center customers; failed to set up basic IT systems, including a customer approval process; failed to ensure that critical insurer claims software was properly updated to facilitate claims processing and payment; and failed to ensure that Medicare reimbursement was in place at the time of the launch.

Plaintiff alleges that on August 4, 2025, Inspire stunned investors when it revealed that the Inspire V launch was facing an "elongated timeframe" due to a number of previously undisclosed headwinds. As a result of its disastrous Inspire V launch, Inspire was forced to reduce its 2025 earnings guidance by more than 80%, from a range of $2.20 to $2.30 per share to just $0.40 to $0.50 per share. On this news, the price of the Company's common stock declined $42.04 per share, or more than 32%, from a close of $129.95 per share on August 4, 2025, to close at $87.91 per share on August 5, 2025, wiping out $1.2 billion in market capitalization in just one day of trading. From the Company's class period stock price closing high of $216.71 per share on September 23, 2024, Inspire's stock price dropped an astonishing $127.00 per share, or nearly 60%, erasing billions of dollars from the Company's market capitalization.

What can you do now? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers with the court by January 5, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

