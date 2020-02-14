Did You Purchase McCormick® Brand and/or Private Label Brand Black Pepper Products Between January 1, 2015 and January 27, 2020? You May Get A Payment From A Class Action Settlement.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by DLA Piper LLP.

This lawsuit claims that McCormick improperly implemented a price increase by decreasing the quantity of black pepper in certain McCormick® brand pepper containers and certain store-branded pepper containers which were supplied by McCormick (collectively "Black Pepper Products"), while keeping the non-transparent containers the same size. McCormick denies all of the Plaintiffs' claims and denies that it engaged in any unlawful or improper conduct. The Court has not decided who is right and who is wrong. Instead, both sides agreed to a settlement.

Am I a Class Member?

The Parties have asked the Court to approve a settlement involving the following class:

All persons residing in California, Florida, or Missouri who purchased any McCormick® brand or private label brand Black Pepper Product(s) between January 1, 2015 and January 27, 2020.

A list of the specific Black Pepper Products included in the settlement may be found on the settlement website. If you are still not sure whether you are a Class Member, you can visit the website, www.BlackPepperSettlement.com, call 844-702-2783, or write to Heffler Claims Group, P.O. Box #58238, Philadelphia, PA 19102-8238 for more information.

What am I Eligible to Receive?

If you have proof that you purchased one or more listed Black Pepper Products between January 1, 2015 and January 27, 2020 (such as a receipt, or the container itself), you may receive the greater of Four Dollars ($4.00) per container or the actual cost per container purchased during this time period.

If you do not have proof that you purchased one or more Black Pepper Products between January 1, 2015 and January 27, 2020, you may receive Four Dollars ($4.00) per container for up to two (2) containers of Black Pepper Products that you claim to have purchased.

Depending upon the number of claims submitted, the target payment of $4.00 per container may be increased or decreased pro rata.

What are My Options?

Submit Claim Form – This is the only way to get money from the settlement. By submitting a Claim Form and receiving money, you will be giving up your right to sue, or continue to sue, Defendant about the same or similar legal claims that are involved in this case, now or in the future. You will be legally bound by the Court's judgment in these class actions. Go to www.BlackPepperSettlement.com to learn how to file a Claim Form.

Exclude Yourself From the Class – If you exclude yourself from the Class, you will not get any money from the settlement nor will you be able to object to the settlement. However, you may sue or continue to sue Defendant about the same or similar legal claims that are involved in this case, now or in the future. You will not be legally bound by the Court's judgment in these class actions. Go to www.BlackPepperSettlement.com to learn how to exclude yourself from the Class.

Object to the Settlement – You can write to the Claims Administrator about why you don't like the settlement. You must remain a Class Member to object to the Settlement. If the Court approves the settlement in spite of your objection, you may receive money from the settlement. You will also be giving up your right to sue, or continue to sue, Defendant about the same or similar legal claims that are involved in this case, now or in the future. You will be legally bound by the Court's judgment in these class actions. Go to www.BlackPepperSettlement.com to learn how to object to the settlement.

Go to the Hearing – You can ask to speak in Court about the fairness of the settlement. You must remain a Class Member to speak at a hearing concerning the settlement. If the Court approves the settlement, you may receive money from the settlement. You will also be giving up your right to sue, or continue to sue, Defendant about the same or similar legal claims that are involved in this case, now or in the future. You will be legally bound by the Court's judgment in these class actions. Go to www.BlackPepperSettlement.com to learn how to request permission to speak at the hearing.

Do Nothing – By doing nothing, you will not get any money from the settlement. However, you will remain a member of the Class and will be giving up your right to sue, or continue to sue, Defendant about the same or similar legal claims that are involved in this case, now or in the future. You will be legally bound by the Court's judgment in these class actions.

This is only a summary. For more detailed information, please visit www.BlackPepperSettlement.com or call 844- 702-2783 (toll free).

SOURCE DLA Piper LLP

