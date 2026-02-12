Didero Raises $30M Series A to Bring AI Agents to Global Supply Chains

"Procurement teams are being asked to manage increasingly complex supply chains with tools that were never designed for the pace or scale of today's trade," said Tim Spencer, Co-founder and CEO of Didero. "Didero's AI agents handle the day-to-day operational work of procurement, allowing teams to spend less time chasing emails and exceptions and more time focusing on strategic decisions."

Procurement teams at manufacturers and distributors manage thousands of supplier interactions across email, ERP systems, and spreadsheets, much of it still handled manually. Didero deploys AI agents that operate inside those existing systems and communications, building contextual understanding of products, pricing, policies, and historical order data. Within weeks of integration, these agents take on core procurement workflows like supplier communication, order tracking, and exception handling, improving order visibility and cycle times while reducing operational overhead.

"Procurement has long been weighed down by repetitive, high-friction work that has proven difficult to automate at scale," said Kristina Shen, Managing Partner at Chemistry. "Didero applies AI agents directly to that operational layer in a way that materially changes how supply chain teams work and what they can achieve. We believe this will become core infrastructure for companies that need to move faster, operate with more visibility, and adapt to increasingly complex global trade."

As Didero scales across manufacturers and distributors, its ability to deliver operational impact quickly has resonated with investors focused on execution and customer adoption.

"Didero is delivering efficiency gains and cost reductions for manufacturers and distributors, all with minimal implementation overhead. That value proposition is really changing how operators in more industrial industries see AI helping their businesses," said Taylor Brandt, Partner at Headline. "We haven't seen many AI-native supply chain players with as many deployments or such exceptional customer feedback, which made this feel like a turning point for a once in a multi decade transformation."

Didero's integration-first approach has also made the company a natural fit within the Microsoft ecosystem, where many enterprises already run core supply chain and finance operations.

"Agentic AI unlocks a new level of automation and efficiency in procurement that simply wasn't possible with older technologies, and Didero is uniquely positioned to deliver that impact at scale," said Cheryl Cheng, Managing Partner at M12, Microsoft's Venture Fund. "With Microsoft's large footprint of manufacturing customers, we see our relationship with Didero as a way to streamline procurement workflows that offer high strategic value."

Didero is expanding its product development, engineering, go-to-market, and customer enablement teams to support growing customer demand. The company is hiring across enterprise sales, customer success, and technical roles as it scales deployments with manufacturers and distributors. Didero also plans to build on its core procurement offering over time, extending its platform to support adjacent workflows such as sourcing and payments.

Founded in December 2023, Didero is embedded with more than 30 customers to date, working with manufacturers and distributors to modernize procurement operations across complex supply chains.

"Didero's AI agents were autonomously executing mission-critical procurement tasks for us within weeks," said Stephen Sharr, VP of Procurement, Logistics and Contract Manufacturing at Footprint. "I've deployed a lot of software over my career, and I've never seen anything like the speed or impact of this."

About Didero

Didero uses AI agents to automate enterprise procurement for manufacturers and distributors. The company's platform operates inside existing systems and communications to handle core procurement workflows, helping customers improve visibility, shorten order cycles, and reduce operational overhead across complex supply chains. To learn more about Didero or explore career opportunities, visit www.didero.ai .

SOURCE Didero