DIDforSale Obtains Microsoft Skype for Business Certification

TUSTIN, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DIDforSale, a leading provider of business communication solutions in the US, announced today its Skype for Business certification as a SIP trunk provider. Through the certification, DIDforSale is now a recognized enterprise VoIP carrier by Microsoft, joining the elite group of carriers to have passed Microsoft's rigorous testing.

Skype for Business offers organizations enterprise-level security, Cloud PBX with PSTN Calling, and PSTN Conferencing. Its certification is one of the most stringent VoIP certificates available, and all participants are required to meet Microsoft's quality, reliability, feature-set and security standards. SIP Trunking for Skype for Business SIP Integration helps businesses with lower overall telecommunication costs, increased reliability, flexibility and scalability, and more distributed workforces with cloud-based telecommunications.

"Our portfolio comprises of comprehensive SIP solutions for various business communications platform. Our SIP Trunks are tested and work with a wide range of compatible IP PBX platforms and VoIP Phones," said Jai Rangi, the Co-founder & CTO at DIDforSale. "By being a certified SIP trunk provider for Microsoft for Skype for Business, we are able to give enterprises access to phone services across the nation. Also, they gain access to CPaaS platform to build hybrid applications that provides them the opportunity/flexibility to deploy new solutions in minutes as compared to weeks and months. Examples include: Sending automated messages, building dynamic IVR, creating intelligent routing can be done with just few lines of code."

The integration process is extremely easy and the users can get started with a free trial prior to migration. DIDforSale customers can build a fully scalable and flexible system without any minimum and the flexibility to increase/decrease SIP Trunks. The highly sophisticated products and tools from DIDforSale have allowed hundreds of business users to build robust phone systems that are flexible and scalable. With the largest coverage and feature rich advanced communication platform, DIDforSale is currently amongst the most advanced service providers in the country.

