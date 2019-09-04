DIDforSale SIP Trunk achieves CISCO Unified Communication Manager Certification

TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DIDforSale is pleased to announce that their SIP Trunk have recently achieved CISCO Unified Communication Manager Certification. A leading provider of business communication solutions in the US, DIDforSale offers cost-effective SIP trunking solution that has helped numerous businesses improve their business communication, by offering them an alternative to traditional TDM T1/PRI connections.

Cisco Unified Communications is an IP-based system of communication that integrates voice, video, data, and mobility products and applications. Cisco collaboration services are built around Cisco UCM, enabling session and call control for video, voice, messaging, mobility, instant messaging, and presence. Cisco UCM users have access to a super efficient enterprise call processing and session management solution that is reliable, extremely secure, and scalable.

SIP Trunking from DIDforSale is a tailor-made solution for enterprises looking to build a seamless communication system that is flexible, and can be built or controlled easily. With advantages such as quick deployment, simplified network, flexible connectivity options, and reduced cost, this efficient service has already helped numerous businesses achieve optimal performance. CISCO Unified Communication Manager Certification is undoubtedly a true testimony to the innovative business communication solution delivered by DIDforSale.

"Achieving the coveted CISCO Unified Communication Manager Certification is certainly a shot in the arm for all of us at DIDforSale. Yet again, this certification confirms our relentless focus on helping businesses enjoy the competitive advantages of unified communications and improve their day to day communications," said Kunal Mittal, the CEO at DIDforSale. "This certification will pave the way for the deployment of DIDforSale SIP trunking connections for Cisco business applications or services, leading to improved productivity, quality, and performance"

About DIDforSale: DIDforSale is a CPaaS company that empowers businesses and application developers by providing them with communication automation tools such as API's. It enables real time telephony management to make and receive phone calls, send and receive text and to perform any other communication functions. DIDforSale SIP Trunks are tested, verified and certified by companies like Microsoft, Cisco, NEC, etc.

