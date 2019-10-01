DIDforSale SIP Trunking Receives Certification for NEC SV9300 Communication Platform

TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DIDforSale today announced that its SIP trunking has earned certification to work with the NEC SV9300 series communication platforms. This certification signifies that DIDforSale's SIP trunking is now compatible with NEC SV9300 series PBX systems. Also, this certification will now allow the NEC reseller channel partners to provide reliable bundled solutions by combining the capabilities of NEC hardware and DIDforSale SIP Trunking.

A unified communications enabled system tailored to the needs of small and medium-sized businesses, the UNIVERGE SV9300 Communications Server is known for its rich features and robustness. On the other hand, the SIP trunking solution from DIDforSale has emerged as a viable alternative to traditional digital telephony services for businesses looking to reduce monthly recurring operating costs.

Going ahead, DIDforSale SIP trunking promises to be a highly suitable alternative for on-premise NEC IP-PBX users interested in cutting down on their telecommunication cost, while enjoying the scalability and flexibility of a carrier grade solution. With additional advantages such as quick deployment and zero additional hardware requirements, DIDforSale fits the bill perfectly.

"Receiving the NEC SV9300 Communication Platform certification is certainly a serious step ahead for DIDforSale and its SIP trunking solution. This solution is built around an architecture that is uncomplicated, authentic, and capable of satisfying the lofty requirements of the today's organizations with options for both unlimited as well as metered usage," said Jai Rangi, CTO at DIDforSale. "Working in tandem with NEC hardware, DIDforSale SIP services will make a significant contribution towards the growth of our customers by making them more productive, while providing all the flexibility they require."

More about DIDforSale can be found at https://www.didforsale.com/

About DIDforSale: DIDforSale is a CPaaS company that empowers businesses and application developers by providing them with communication automation tools such as API's. It enables real time telephony management to make and receive phone calls, send and receive text and to perform any other communication functions. DIDforSale SIP Trunks are tested, verified and certified by companies like Microsoft, Cisco, NEC, etc.

