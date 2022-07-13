Didi Hirsch Announces Acquisition of Teen-to-Teen Peer Support Line, Teen Line

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Didi Hirsch to Host Press Conference at the Suicide Prevention Center to Declare the Acquisition of Teen Line and the Expansion of Youth Related Services

On Thursday, July 14th, 2022, Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services (Didi Hirsch) will host a press conference to announce its acquisition of Teen Line. Teen Line provides support, resources, and hope to youth through a hotline of professionally trained teen counselors and works to de-stigmatize and normalize mental health through outreach programs.

The acquisition of Teen Line will allow Didi Hirsch to expand their services to youth, one of the most heavily impacted and vulnerable groups to face our nation's mental health crisis and further strengthen its role as a leader in the mental health space.

The news media are invited to attend in person at the Didi Hirsch SPC Center located at 10277 W Olympic Blvd.

DATE: July 14th, 2022





TIME: 10:00am (PST)





LOCATION: Didi Hirsch Suicide Prevention Center (SPC) | 10277 W. Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90067 (parking lot area)





Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services CEO Lyn Morris will be joined by the COO of Teen Line, Cheryl Eskin and Vice President of Community Engagement at Cedars-Sinai, Jonathan Schreiber, to officially announce the acquisition of Teen Line, an accredited Crisis Center by the American Association of Suicidology, Didi Hirsch Board Chair Michael Wierwille, Teen Line/Didi Hirsch Board Chair Andy Riemer, as well as two teens who have shown exceptional leadership as volunteers of Teen Line.





Press conference to announce Didi Hirsch's acquisition of Teen Line. Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services (Didi Hirsch), home of the nation's premier Suicide Prevention Center and a leading whole-person mental health and crisis care provider, announces its acquisition of Teen Line, the leading global teen-to-teen peer support line and youth-centered mental health organization. Teen Line provides support, resources, and hope to youth through a hotline of professionally trained teen counselors and works to de-stigmatize and normalize mental health through outreach programs. The acquisition bridges two leading organizations to more holistically support our most vulnerable demographic when mental health challenges among our youth are reaching crisis levels. Didi Hirsch will have the opportunity to combine its mental health crisis care capabilities with Teen Line's successful track record and youth-support services to enhance the organization's whole-person care model further.

WHY: Some of the most vulnerable age groups impacted by today's unprecedented mental health crisis are children, adolescents and young adults, with suicide being the second leading cause of death for 10 to 24-year-olds. Each day in our nation, there are an average of over 5,400 suicide attempts by young people in grades 7-12. In 2021, Teen Line de-escalated almost one thousand suicidal crises; other frequent reasons for contact were anxiety, stress, depression, loneliness and family relationship issues. During Didi Hirsch's long-standing relationship with Teen Line of over 20 years, Didi Hirsch has answered calls outside of when Teen Line's high school volunteers run the hotline between 6-10 pm PST. Didi Hirsch will enhance Teen Line's impact and reach during this critical time in our nation's youth mental health crisis. Didi Hirsch will have the opportunity to combine its mental health crisis care capabilities with Teen Line's successful track record and youth-support services to expand its mission.

NOTABLE ATTENDEES:





Lyn Morris , LMFT, CEO, Didi Hirsch

Cheryl Eskin , COO, Teen Line

Jonathan Schreiber , Vice President of Community Engagement, Cedars-Sinai

Andy Riemer , Teen Line Board Chair

Michael Wierwille , Chair, Didi Hirsch Board of Directors

Lily Kramon , Teen Line Volunteer, Student

Jonathan Gelfond , Teen Line Volunteer, Student

Sarah Gilman , Actress (invited but not yet confirmed)

: Available on-site Photo and video footage of the aforementioned event will be provided by Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services.





Access to the press conference is reserved for media representatives with confirmation.





Media representatives who want to attend the press conference but do not have confirmation need to contact [email protected] as soon as possible.

