Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services Announces New CEO, Lyn Morris, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services (Didi Hirsch), home of the nation's premier Suicide Prevention Center and a leading provider of whole-person mental health and crisis care, has appointed Lyn Morris, LMFT (Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist) as Chief Executive Officer of the 80-year-old organization, effective June 1, 2022. Ms. Morris succeeds Dr. Jonathan Goldfinger, who has resigned for personal reasons.

"With her over two decades of experience with Didi Hirsch and extraordinary professional capabilities, this will be an effortless transition for Didi Hirsch," said Michael Wierwille, Chair of the Didi Hirsch Board of Directors.

Ms. Morris joined the agency in 2000 as a Program Director for Adult Outpatient Services and has served in several capacities throughout the agency, including Division Director of the Suicide Prevention Center, Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations, and is currently the Chief Operating Officer of Didi Hirsch, overseeing all agency's operational, clinical and administrative functions.

"I am honored to take on the role of CEO for Didi Hirsch. I'm grateful for the board's support entrusting me to lead Didi Hirsch's next chapter," shared Ms. Morris.

Morris is an innovative thought leader developing nationwide training and curriculum, a frequent conference presenter and a spokesperson with the media. Morris's advocacy work with the California legislature secured $38 million of statewide suicide prevention funding by leading a Crisis Center Collaborative of 13 California National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Centers.

Didi Hirsch is building on 80 years of impact, dedicated to combating 'structural stigma' – laws, policies, and practices that treat those with mental health or substance use disorders as less than. Recently, Didi Hirsch joined the City of Los Angeles and Councilmember Raman in proclaiming May as Mental Health Is Health Month. This summer, Didi Hirsch is leading 13 California 988 Crisis Centers' growth toward a successful, equitable launch of 988, the new easy-to-remember three-digit number for mental health crisis care, going live on July 16, 2022.

Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services transforms lives by providing mental health, substance use and suicide prevention services in our most vulnerable communities across Los Angeles and Orange Counties.

About Didi Hirsch:

Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services has been a national leader in whole-person mental health and crisis care for 80 years. Its first-in-the-nation Suicide Prevention Center operates multiple English/Spanish hotlines 24/7, including the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline becoming 988 in July 2022, the national Disaster Distress Helpline for those suffering emotionally from natural or manmade disasters, a new line diverting 911 calls from the LAPD disproportionately connecting Black and Latinx young men to care, as well as Teen Line and LAUSD line. Didi Hirsch's highly specialized experts also provide outpatient therapy and medication management, crisis counseling and support groups for people with suicidal thoughts, attempts, or loss, as well as suicide prevention training for students, teachers, clergy, police, and first responders. Didi Hirsch serves nearly 160,000 children, adults and families each year through 10 facilities and over 75 schools across Los Angeles and Orange counties. Learn more today at www.didi hirsch.org

For more information on Didi Hirsch's 2022 Mental Health is Health Month visit mentalhealthishealth.org

