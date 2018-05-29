Didit Agency Announced as Stalking Horse Bidder for Gawker.com Sale

MINEOLA, N.Y., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Didit (www.didit.com), a fully integrated marketing and communications firm, headquartered in Mineola, New York, announced that it has been selected by the Gawker Media estate as the "stalking horse bidder" for Gawker.com and the remaining IP assets of Gawker Media. William Holden at The Boathouse Group, LLC is facilitating the sale of remaining Gawker Media assets as Plan Administrator for the Gawker estate.

The stalking horse bid is set at $1,131,600.

Didit partners: Dave Pasternack, Bert Brodsky, Kevin Lee

If it prevails, Didit will transform Gawker.com into "Gawker For Good," using Didit's Cause Marketing Powered Publishing (CMPP) platform currently under development at www.Briefme.com. The new venture will donate 50% of net advertising revenue to a wide range of nonprofit organizations selected by content creators and readers.

By focusing exclusively on "Good Gossip" and "Good News," the editorial mission will change from that of the old Gawker site. The new Gawker will deliver informative and entertaining content covering entertainment, sports, gaming and celebrity news in particular.

David Pasternack, Didit co-founder and CEO indicated: "We've been advising clients that storytelling is critical for marketing success, so it makes sense for us to own a platform that is all about storytelling." Pasternack added: "The explosion of branded content combined with the huge interest in CSR (corporate social responsibility) makes Gawker a logical investment for Didit, and a vehicle that helps our clients and nonprofits."

"I'm enthusiastic about the transformative power of cause marketing applied to publishing," said Kevin Lee, Didit co-founder and Executive Chairman. "The CMPP platform we hope to use on Gawker addresses many of the challenges publishers face, while simultaneously delivering social good and charitable donations as a result of advertiser participation."

Bert Brodsky, Managing Partner at Didit indicated that: "The Gawker brand will allow the Didit team to demonstrate that we can build a platform that delights readers, advertisers, and the nonprofit community, while covering Hollywood, Sports, Music, and News."

About Didit

Founded in 1996, Didit is a fully integrated marketing and communications firm with offices in Manhattan; Mineola, Long Island; and Waltham, Massachusetts, as well as a digital direct marketing division Didit DM in Plainview, LI. Recognized as an Inc. 500, Deloitte Fast 50 and Fast 500 company, Didit is a privately-held industry pioneer that offers an unparalleled range of marketing, public relations and digital services, from "postcard to post-click." The agency's experienced professionals, innovative strategy, best-of-breed technology and advanced analytics provide a fully comprehensive marketing approach to businesses, delivering unmatched results for more than 200 clients across all verticals. Didit was co-founded by SEO/SEM thought leader, SEMPO founding board member, and Didit Executive Chairman Kevin Lee. For more information, visit http://www.didit.com/.

About Bert Brodsky

Bert Brodsky is a parallel entrepreneur managing several businesses simultaneously, an active philanthropist, proud community member and true visionary. Bert has devoted the past five decades to innovating in numerous industries, including healthcare, technology, real estate and hospitality. Most recently, his strategic direction enabled BEB Capital to thrive first an entrepreneurial healthcare company, and now as a strategic, value-adding real estate investment firm. Bert serves as Managing Partner of Didit.

Bert celebrates numerous career successes and continues to provide strategic direction and influence with active involvement in the following positions: Founder and Chairman of Medical Arts Office Services, Founder and Chairman of National Medical Health Card Systems, Inc., Founder and Chairman of Sandata Technologies, Founder and Chairman of Mobile Health Management Services, Managing Partner of Didit.com, Founder and Chairman of the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, President of the Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and Chairman, Board of Directors, of Fay J. Lindner Residences. He and his wife Muriel are committed to their children and grandchildren, passing on a commitment to caring for the community.

He also has a real estate portfolio consisting of 300 apartments in the New York - Metropolitan areas and 1.5 million square feet of commercial space on Long Island and in Long Island City. Mr. Brodsky was the sponsor of two Cooperative Apartment ventures in the New York area. He developed The Boulan, a 62-unit condo/hotel with 40,000sqft of retail and a 435 space parking facility in Miami Beach, Florida.

