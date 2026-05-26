Didit Closes $7.5M Seed Round to Build Identity Infrastructure for the AI Era

Backed by Y Combinator and other investors, Didit is building programmable identity verification for a world of humans, businesses, AI agents, wallets and transactions

Didit's technology has been validated by Spain's government as more secure than in-person identity verification

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Didit, the AI-native infrastructure for identity and fraud, today announced an additional $6 million in seed funding, bringing its total seed financing to $7.5 million. The funding will enable Didit to scale go-to-market globally, expand its open infrastructure toward fully programmable identity and fraud coverage, and hire across its product, sales and customer success teams. New and continuing investors include Y Combinator , Pioneer Fund, Orange Collective, Founders Future, Phosphor Capital, SaaSholic, and Rebel Fund, alongside angel investors Tomer London (co-founder of Gusto), Taro Fukuyama (founder of Fond), and additional operators and angels.

Founded in 2023 by twin brothers and AI engineers Alberto and Alejandro Rosas, Didit is building programmable identity infrastructure for the internet: a faster, more secure, developer-first way to verify people, businesses and digital actions at global scale.

Didit's seed round comes as two major forces are reshaping the identity market. Generative AI has made deepfakes, synthetic identities and injection attacks far easier to create, while global regulation is making identity verification mandatory for a growing number of online businesses. In Europe, eIDAS 2.0 requires every EU member state to offer a digital identity wallet by December 2026, with banks and payment providers required to accept them by December 2027. Meanwhile, age verification mandates, financial compliance requirements, fraud prevention needs and new forms of delegated digital activity are pushing identity verification far beyond traditional KYC (know your customer/know your client) standards that require regulated businesses and professionals to verify the identity, suitability, and risks involved with maintaining a business relationship with a customer.

"No one was building for what was actually happening," said Alberto Rosas, Founder and CEO, Didit. "Fraud kept getting smarter, regulators kept getting stricter, and millions of new businesses suddenly needed to verify their users — but every existing provider couldn't catch the new fraud, had painful onboarding, and hid pricing behind a sales call. So we built the opposite: one API for identity and fraud, public per-module pricing, and an integration so simple that any developer can ship it in five minutes — or any AI coding agent like Claude Code, Codex, or Cursor can ship it in a single prompt."

Didit's platform connects to global government data sources and analyzes more than 200 signals in every verification, including document authenticity, biometric liveness, injection attack detection, deepfake analysis and behavioral signals. The company builds its AI models in-house, with no third-party dependencies, and has developed specialized verification flows for every country, optimized across face types, skin tones, document formats and lighting conditions.

Didit is also the first and only identity verification provider validated by Spain's Financial Sandbox, supervised by SEPBLAC, Spain's Financial Intelligence Unit; CNMV, the Spanish government agency responsible for the financial regulation of the securities markets in Spain; and the Treasury, as offering NFC + active liveness verification that is equivalent to or more secure than in-person verification. Validation, combined with Didit's AI-native architecture and developer-first model, positions the company to serve a rapidly expanding market where identity is becoming a foundational layer of the internet.

"AI will 1,000x the identity market," said Diego Gomes, Partner, SaaSholic. "In the next decade, every platform will need to verify not only people and businesses, but also agents, transactions, wallets, and delegated actions. Didit is building the identity infrastructure for that world."

Didit has already grown to more than 1,500 active B2B customers across fintech, crypto, marketplaces, iGaming, mobility and government, serving customers across more than 220 countries and territories. Revenue has grown more than 30% month over month, and the company is already profitable. Didit has also unlocked a new category of demand; 80% of Didit customers had not previously used an identity verification provider.

What began as identity verification has expanded into programmable identity infrastructure.

Companies use Didit's liveness detection to prove that a user is human without requiring a document,

Digital signature platforms use Didit to verify signers in real time,

Social apps build verified-profile features,

Biometric payment systems authenticate transactions with a face scan, and

Companies facing age verification mandates use Didit's adaptive age estimation as part of their compliance workflows.

"We started with identity verification because it was the hardest piece," added Rosas. "What we're really building is the trust layer for the internet."

Didit's long-term vision is an identity wallet that allows people to verify once and reuse their identity everywhere. For developers, that means one API call (and for AI agents, a single MCP tool call); for consumers, it means one click. For the internet, Didit aims to make identity programmable in the same way Stripe made payments programmable and Twilio made communications programmable.

"At Zeus we were constantly fighting fraudsters," said Kulveer Taggar, Founder, Phosphor Capital. "Sophisticated criminals with real IDs, costing us real money. The tools weren't good enough then. Alberto and Alejandro saw that gap and built something fundamentally better. Identity verification is becoming mandatory for every company on the internet, and most of the existing tools weren't built for an AI-native world. Didit was."

For more information about Didit, please visit https://didit.me.

About Didit

Didit is the best way to integrate identity and fraud checks into your app. One API covers KYC, KYB, transaction monitoring, and wallet screening. The company connects to 1,000+ global government data sources, analyzes 200+ signals per veriﬁcation, and is the only provider validated by Spain's government as more secure than in-person veriﬁcation. Founded by twin brothers Alberto (CEO) and Alejandro Rosas (CTO), Didit serves 1,500+ customers worldwide. Backed by Y Combinator (W26), Pioneer Fund, Orange Collective, Founders Future, Phosphor Capital, and other leading investors, Didit is headquartered in San Francisco.

Media Contact:

Dwain Schenck

PRLab

E: [email protected]

M: 203-223-5230

SOURCE Didit