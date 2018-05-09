Didja Releases Clippit Version 3.0

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Didja today announced the launch of Clippit 3.0, the free app which gives TV fans the ability to clip their favorite moments from TV and share them via social media. The update has streamlined the user interface, making it possible to create and share video clips instantly from any device. From reality TV shows and marquee sporting matches to breaking news and other live events, Clippit enables fans to to quickly and seamlessly share can't-miss moments from TV with friends, family and followers.

Launched in November 2014, Clippit was developed to address the growing need for consumers to quickly and easily share up to 30 second video segments. Clippit is regularly utilized by consumers, fans, bloggers and journalists, with more than 160,000 clips played nearly 300 million times by users around the world. Unlike other options for sharing videos, the content shared by Clippit users fall under fair use because of the length. As before, Clippit does not allow users to watch live TV, nor does it enable monetization unless agreed to with the content owner.

Clippit 3.0 now features the ability to instantly post to Reddit with just the click of a digital button, in addition to Facebook and Twitter. The app also allows for posting on other web platforms, such as Pinterest, blogs, email and text with a few simple steps. A streamlined discovery function is among the many new features now available, allowing Clippit users to more easily find and repost content that has already been "clipped" by other users. In addition, shared content is automatically tagged into trending categories, making it easier for other users to find content.

"The only thing consumers love more than watching TV is talking about it. I'm particularly pleased with the new support for fast growing Reddit. The community's sub-Reddit discussion and monitoring format is a terrific way to handle both breaking news events and long term special interests," said Jim Long, CEO of Didja. "Content owners should see Clippit as another promotion platform, ie., fans recruiting more fans and, once the content owners approve, it becomes a platform they can monetize. Unlike other solutions, Clippit helps keep users under the umbrella of 'fair use', making it the ideal way for consumers to exercise their free speech comments about TV."

"Clippit has been a powerful tool that allows me to share clips from sporting events with fans with just a few taps on my phone. It gives me a way to further engage with fans on social media by posting polished clips," said Turron Davenport, Philadelphia Eagles reporter for The Eagles Wire of USA TODAY. "I can easily use the clips in online articles which makes them more visually appealing to readers. Clippit is a must have for me."

"I love the power social media has to connect me to the fans. I've noticed videos tend to generate a lot more engagement with people across all social platforms, and especially on Twitter. Clippit allows me to share a specific moment with NASCAR fans whether it be funny, exciting or just entertaining, which has directly led to an increase in followers," said Spencer Boyd, NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver.





There are many benefits to using Clippit rather than directly recording television clips via mobile apps like Facebook or Snapchat, the top of which is overall quality. Clips are also credited to the content owner (network, sports league, etc.) and the platform can track impressions to see how many times the clip has been seen, played and shared. The app also ensures the video content is limited to 30 seconds. Clippit also has clear benefits for content owners, free awareness done by fans and allowing them to choose to monetize the clips with short pre or post roll ads.

The Clippit app is available in the iTunes store and Google Play store. For more information, please visit https://www.clippit.tv/.

