Didriks Belmont Welcomes Sayuri Maass as Senior Buyer and Creative Director, Unveils Exciting Store Transformation

BELMONT, Mass., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Didriks, a leading home furnishings and kitchenware destination, is thrilled to announce Sayuri Maass welcoming to its Belmont location. A valued member of the Didriks team since 2015, Maass brings a wealth of retail experience and customer service expertise to her new role.

Maass began her Didriks journey as the store manager of the Newton Lower Falls location, where she fostered a welcoming environment and a deep understanding of customer needs. With her keen eye for merchandising and passion for home design, she will spearhead the exciting transformation of Didriks Belmont.

A Fresh New Look for Didriks Belmont

Customers are invited to experience the "New Store" as Didriks Belmont undergoes a complete refresh. The store's updated look and feel will highlight a wide range of new designs and styles alongside beloved classics from Didriks' signature brands. In addition, the store will feature a comprehensive selection of kitchen supplies in an easy-to-navigate, modern environment.

"I am excited to bring my expertise in merchandising and buying to Didriks Belmont," said Sayuri Maass. "The store's transformation will be a testament to our dedication to offering the most stylish and sought-after products, ensuring that Didriks remains a top destination for home furnishings and kitchenware."

Jonathan Henke, President of Didriks, added: "We are delighted to welcome Sayuri to Didriks Belmont in this new capacity. Her talent for curating beautiful spaces and understanding customer preferences will elevate the store's offerings and create an even more inspiring shopping experience."

The transformation of Didriks Belmont is set to unfold over the next few months. Customers are encouraged to visit the store regularly to experience the ongoing updates and explore the ever-evolving selection of home furnishings and kitchenware.

About Didriks

Didriks is a premier destination for outdoor furniture, home furnishings and kitchenware, offering a carefully curated selection of high-quality products from renowned brands. Located in Belmont, Massachusetts, Didriks is committed to providing exceptional customer service and inspiring beautiful living spaces.

SOURCE Didriks