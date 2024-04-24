Didriks Expands Outdoor Living with New Showroom in Belmont Center!

"We're excited to offer our customers a more immersive experience when it comes to selecting their perfect outdoor furniture," says Jonathan Henke/President at Didriks. "This new showroom provides ample space to display a wider variety of pieces, allowing customers to envision how they can create their dream outdoor space."

Dedicated Showroom

The new showroom will operate by appointment, ensuring personalized service for each customer. This allows Didriks' knowledgeable staff to provide in-depth consultations and assist customers in finding the perfect furniture and parasol combination for their needs.

Barlow Tyrie Takes Center Stage

The showroom will prominently feature collections by the award-winning outdoor furniture company, Barlow Tyrie. Renowned for their exceptional quality, Barlow Tyrie offers a variety of styles in teak, aluminum, and stainless steel. Whether you're seeking a classic teak dining set or sleek, modern aluminum seating, Barlow Tyrie has something for every taste.

Umbrosa Parasols Debut

Didriks is also delighted to introduce a brand new line of parasols from Umbrosa. Known for their innovative designs and superior functionality, Umbrosa parasols will be available for purchase both online and in-store at the new showroom.

Strategic Location Serves Greater Boston Area

Located conveniently off Rt 2 in Belmont, the new showroom offers easy access for customers throughout the greater Boston area, including the North Shore and South Shore. This expansion allows Didriks to better serve their existing clientele while attracting new customers seeking exceptional outdoor furniture and parasol options.

Collaboration Makes Expansion Possible

Didriks extends their gratitude to Kevin Foley of Locatelli Properties for his instrumental role in securing the perfect space for the new showroom. The high ceilings were a key factor, allowing Didriks to showcase their expansive parasol collection. This collaboration has made it possible for Didriks to not only introduce a new line of parasols but also seamlessly transition after the closure of their Newton Lower Falls location.

Schedule Your Appointment Today!

Didriks invites you to experience the beauty and functionality of their new outdoor furniture and parasol showroom. Schedule your personalized appointment today by calling (617) 354-5700 or visiting our website at https://www.didriks.com/. Let Didriks help you create your dream outdoor oasis!

About Didriks

Didriks is a premier home furnishings store located in Belmont, Massachusetts. They offer a wide selection of high-quality furniture, linens, dinnerware, and now, a dedicated space for outdoor furniture and parasols. Didriks is committed to providing exceptional customer service and helping you create a home you love.

SOURCE Didriks