DIDWW and M247 collaborate for global Unified Communications

Holding a solid footprint in the UK, USA, and Germany, M247 empowers businesses to unlock the full potential of unified communications with its superfast connectivity network and flexible hosting and cloud solutions. This new partnership will enable M247 to further expand its business globally and use efficient, reliable and fully compliant DIDWW voice services and extensive coverage. In addition, M247's extended reach is supported by DIDWW immense inventory of international DID numbers and the powerful outbound SIP trunking solution that provides full local reachability.

The new collaboration opens up a great opportunity for M247 to expand across new countries and regions with full access to local numbering. DIDWW unique solutions will enable M247 to offer their customers quality-assured call termination, automated provisioning of direct routing, as well as direct routing add-ons with compliant call recording and call reporting.

M247's Group Product Manager for Unified Communications, Darren Hogan, commented, "We are delighted to be working with DIDWW for our global Microsoft Teams Direct Routing product. We have witnessed increased demand for our digital telephony solutions, which offer customers the benefit of using a single supplier for service, billing and in-country numbering services. Working with DIDWW in this space adds credibility and scale to our emerging voice services portfolio."

Artur Kopcik, Strategic Client Relations Manager at DIDWW, added, "We are proud to become partners with M247 and are looking forward to providing them with a wide range of local numbers on a global level. Our high-quality voice services will enable M247 to expand and efficiently service its enterprise customers in numerous countries."

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a number selection tool, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

To learn more about DIDWW, please visit https://www.didww.com/ .

About M247

M247 is a global technology partner for growing businesses, specializing in the delivery of cloud, unified communications and connectivity built on a resilient global infrastructure, currently accessed by over 10,000 customers across 110 countries.

The M247 portfolio aims at bringing together service innovation and robust technology partnerships, with the goal of enhancing the business transformation journey of enterprise-level organisations in the new digital economy. Our solutions are driven by customer and market demand, and the need for automation and optimisation of technology, operations and costs, data management and networking.

We aim to deliver an end-to-end service and support function across our core solutions in cloud, unified communications, and connectivity.

To learn more about M247, please visit https://m247.com/ .

